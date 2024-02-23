Here’s Why a Transgender Activist Was Arrested at a March for Life Event

A transgender activist was arrested after he was caught on video charging into a group of pro-life students participating in a march in Richmond, Virginia this week.

According to the New York Post, the activist, Noah Cleveland, 42, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct for the incident.

In the video, Cleveland can be seen running into the group of pro-life supporters and knocking their signs aside. Cleveland held up a transgender flag as he ran through the group.

BREAKING: trans activists assault students marching in the @StudentsforLife March for Life in Richmond, Virginia.



Will they be arrested? pic.twitter.com/GrhyoLBN2G — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 21, 2024

The incident was captured by Students for Life Action Government Affairs Coordinator Savanna Deretich. She told Daily Mail that Cleveland is “infamous” and has “appeared at events like this before.”

“He came rushing forward, chanting something, and I knew he was going to attack so I pulled out my phone to record it,” Deretich said.

“He sprinted up to our people, knocked the glasses off people’s heads, dashed through our march sign, and kept running,” she continued, adding, she “saw he was arrested by police sometime later.”

Ever since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs leak in 2022, pro-abortion supporters have escalated attacks against pro-life people and organizations. According to CatholicVote, there have been at least 234 attacks against Catholic churches alone. These attacks often included graffiti with threatening pro-abortion messages.

Only 25 percent of these cases resulted with an arrest in connection to the attack, the organization noted.

Last year, a man allegedly beat two elderly pro-life activists standing outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Baltimore.