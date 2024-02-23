Don’t Be Fooled, Biden Still Doesn’t Care About the Border
DOJ Makes Announcement Regarding Two Navy SEALs Who Died Intercepting Iranian Weapons
Day 1 of CPAC Was Amazing
Journalist Nails What the Russian Collusion Antics Signify for the Democratic Party
'What Fraud?': Shark Tank Host Rips Into NY Judge Over Rogue Judgement in...
Brian Stelter Is Reportedly Running for School Board in NJ...As a Republican
Another Automaker Hits the Brakes on Electric Vehicles
Biden's Not Just Using His Cheat Sheets at Press Conferences
NYT Has Bad News for Biden's Economic Claims
Why the Democrats and Media Continue to Ignore Tony Bobulinski and His Evidence...
There’s More Illegal Immigrants From China Than Mexico at This Part of the...
Democrat Lawmakers in Blue State Introduce Reparations Package
Here's Why the Haley Campaign Is Pretty Excited About This New National Poll
Cori Bush's Campaign Continues to Be in Deep Trouble
Tipsheet

Here’s Why a Transgender Activist Was Arrested at a March for Life Event

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 23, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

A transgender activist was arrested after he was caught on video charging into a group of pro-life students participating in a march in Richmond, Virginia this week. 

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, the activist, Noah Cleveland, 42, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct for the incident. 

In the video, Cleveland can be seen running into the group of pro-life supporters and knocking their signs aside. Cleveland held up a transgender flag as he ran through the group.

The incident was captured by Students for Life Action Government Affairs Coordinator Savanna Deretich. She told Daily Mail that Cleveland is “infamous” and has “appeared at events like this before.” 

“He came rushing forward, chanting something, and I knew he was going to attack so I pulled out my phone to record it,” Deretich said. 

“He sprinted up to our people, knocked the glasses off people’s heads, dashed through our march sign, and kept running,” she continued, adding, she “saw he was arrested by police sometime later.”

Recommended

Why the Democrats and Media Continue to Ignore Tony Bobulinski and His Evidence Against the Bidens Guy Benson
Advertisement

Ever since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs leak in 2022, pro-abortion supporters have escalated attacks against pro-life people and organizations. According to CatholicVote, there have been at least 234 attacks against Catholic churches alone. These attacks often included graffiti with threatening pro-abortion messages. 

Only 25 percent of these cases resulted with an arrest in connection to the attack, the organization noted. 

Last year, a man allegedly beat two elderly pro-life activists standing outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Baltimore. 

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Democrats and Media Continue to Ignore Tony Bobulinski and His Evidence Against the Bidens Guy Benson
NYT Has Bad News for Biden's Economic Claims Spencer Brown
Here's Why the Haley Campaign Is Pretty Excited About This New National Poll Guy Benson
Blue Laws for Red Citizens Victor Davis Hanson
Journalist Nails What the Russian Collusion Antics Signify for the Democratic Party Matt Vespa
Brian Stelter Is Reportedly Running for School Board in NJ...As a Republican Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why the Democrats and Media Continue to Ignore Tony Bobulinski and His Evidence Against the Bidens Guy Benson
Advertisement