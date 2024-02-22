New Testimony Reveals an IRS Contractor Stole Much More Than Trump's Tax Returns
Speaker Johnson Slams Biden for Latest Race Smear of Republicans
Oh Look, Another Terrible Poll for Biden
New York Appeals Court Announces Decision on Dems' Non-Citizen Voting Scheme
Biden's Border Invasion Is Going Just As He Planned
Former CNN Anchor Announces He's Running for Congress
New Report Reveals Alarming Details About Commander's Attacks on Secret Service Agents
Biden's Border Crisis Is Now on Full Display in Times Square Billboard
El Salvador's Bukele Has the Perfect Response to a BBC Reporter Concerned About...
Wow: Border Patrol Reveals How Many 'Criminal Aliens' Have Been Apprehended at the...
Here's How Control of the Senate Is Looking
The National MS Society Ousted a 90-Year-Old Volunteer. Here's What Happened Next.
Poll: Americans Favor This Common-Sense Abortion Limit By a Double-Digit Margin
Rep. Wesley Hunt Shares Hard Truths for the Biden Administration on the Border
Tipsheet

Here's Why One Male 'Trans' Athlete Refuses to Compete Against Men

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 22, 2024 1:00 PM
Bernard Papon/L'Equipe via AP Pool, File

A male athlete who thinks that he is a “transgender woman” said in an interview that he will not compete in a men’s category or an “open” category because it’s “not safe” for him to do so.

Advertisement

The athlete, Zach “Emily” Bridges, competes in cycling in the United Kingdom. In 2022, Townhall covered how Bridges was prohibited from competing in a women’s championship race following threats of boycott by female competitors. Shortly after, the governing body for the sport reinforced its transgender athlete guidelines.

In an interview with ITV News, Bridges complained that he’s been excluded from competing against women, claiming that he can’t “do something I used to love.”

The reporter pointed out that Bridges could compete in an open category. 

“Can I? Will it be safe for me to compete in an open category?” he retorted.

"A ban is a ban. You can say you can compete in the open category, but we’re women - we should be able to race in the women’s category," he claimed.

According to UnHerd, Bridges is 6’2” and went through male puberty. Adult males have greater muscle mass, greater lung capacity,  can run faster, and have many other physical advantages compared to women in sports. But, athletes like Bridges appear entitled to compete in women’s sports simply because they “feel” like a woman, not acknowledging the issues of fairness and safety that come with “trans” athletes competing against women. 

Recommended

Donald Trump’s Chances of Winning Are Better Than Ever Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Bridges is taking his fight to overturn British Cycling’s policies that bar him from competing against women to the European Court of Human Rights. 

In the United States, male swimmer Will “Lia” Thomas, who competed against women at the University of Pennsylvania and robbed them of awards and opportunities, has been in a “secret” legal battle to overturn rules that prohibit him from competing against women. 

As Townhall covered, Thomas hired a Canadian law firm to ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to overturn the rules imposed by World Aquatics that prevent him from competing.

In a previous interview, Thomas claimed that it was a goal of his to compete in the Olympics. But of course, if you look at his record in the sport, he was not racking up awards until he competed against women.


Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump’s Chances of Winning Are Better Than Ever Kurt Schlichter
New Testimony Reveals an IRS Contractor Stole Much More Than Trump's Tax Returns Katie Pavlich
Oh Look, Another Terrible Poll for Biden Spencer Brown
New York Appeals Court Announces Decision on Dems' Non-Citizen Voting Scheme Spencer Brown
Wait, That's Why It Took So Long for This Newspaper to Release the KC Shooter's Mugshot? Matt Vespa
New Report Reveals Alarming Details About Commander's Attacks on Secret Service Agents Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Donald Trump’s Chances of Winning Are Better Than Ever Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement