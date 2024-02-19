Here’s Why This California Library Was Forced to Close Down

A public library in Antioch, California has closed its doors after months of “repeated dangerous incidents,” including drug use, robberies, and people having sex between the bookshelves.

The Contra Costa County Library’s Antioch branch will be shut down until further notice, according to a statement from the library system.

“The Contra Costa County Library has made this difficult decision after repeated dangerous incidents in the last few months that have threatened the safety and security of patrons and staff,” it said.

“During the closure, the Library will be working to implement further security measures so we can reopen as soon as possible. These will take some time to complete, and we do not have an estimated date for reopening. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress,” the library added.

Mercury News noted that the issues have been ongoing. But since December, it has increased (via Mercury News):

– On Dec. 1, staff called 911 after they found a library patron who “appeared to be on an unknown substance” who was shaking, with white powder on his face and mucus streaming from his nose. Also that day, librarian found a note that read “I hate,” followed by a racial slur. – On Dec. 2, police discovered a wanted individual using library computers, then removed him from the teen area. That same day, another intoxicated person in the teen area was found singing loudly, and was asked to leave. – On Dec. 16, staff found a burning mattress in the parking lot. – On Jan. 12, a regular patron repeatedly yelled at and threatened the security guard, then refused to leave until police arrived. – On Jan. 13, staff found large amounts of blood pooled on the bathroom floor – On Jan. 31, staff closing the building found two unresponsive people, one nude from the waist down. They called EMTs to the scene. – On Feb. 13, a staff member’s car was broken into in the library parking lot – On. Feb. 16, a couple was discovered having sex in the bathroom and asked to leave. Staff later found them in the library walkway having sex with their clothing removed.

Brooke Converse, a spokeswoman for the library system, told KTVU that the drug use has occurred both inside the library and outside on the property.

"People having sexual intercourse inside the library or on property in full view of patrons and staff. We found bullet casings on library property,” Converse added.

Reportedly, Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe said that "no one in the City of Antioch, including the police chief, was informed of safety concerns by Contra Costa County regarding the library.”

Going forward, the library system plans to add a second full-time security officer, make repairs to a vandalized fence, and upgrade the security cameras.