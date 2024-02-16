Here Are the Trump-Russia Docs the Intelligence Community Tried to Keep Hidden
Horrifying: Australian Hospital Offers So-Called ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care to Toddlers

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 16, 2024 10:30 AM

An Australian hospital is reportedly offering so-called transgender "care" to children as young as age three. 

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Melbourne Royal Children’s Hospital is offering this type of controversial care to toddlers. Children who have not hit puberty can see psychiatrists and gender identity clinicians to “focus on gender affirmation” as they grow up. 

From that point, children can undergo other kinds of life-altering care, including irreversible medical treatments (via Daily Mail):

The first step, known as 'stage 1', is to introduce puberty blockers - a reversible step available to children in the early stages of puberty.

Later, around the age of 16, the clinic is able to move onto 'stage 2', which involves using 'gender-affirming hormones (oestrogen or testosterone) to change the body to be more consistent with the teenager's affirmed gender'.

The final stage, surgery, is generally not undertaken until adulthood.

Australian Sen. Claire Chandler told Daily Mail Australia that these decisions made by parents to have their children see a gender specialist typically begins when children begin playing with toys that don’t “align” with their sex. 

“It's very worrying to see a health provider promoting the ideology that two- and three year-olds' preferences in clothing, toys or games represents a ‘gender identity,’” she said.

“Across the world many doctors, psychiatrists, detransitioners [people who begin gender transition but later seek to reverse the changes] and expert reviews are sounding the alarm about the youth gender medicine industry,” Chandler added. “It's incredibly concerning that in Australia these alarms are still being ignored and children are being put on pathways towards irreversible and potentially dangerous drugs and surgeries.”

Rachael Wong of Women’s Forum Australia, reportedly warned that “gender ideology is being pushed on Australian children from every angle.” 

“From our education and healthcare systems, to entertainment and ‘drag queen story time’ in libraries,” she added. 

Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik called the hospital "pure evil" and said "they all belong in prison."

Last month, Townhall covered how more than 70 children aged three and four were sent to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service’s dedicated pediatric transgender clinic before it was shut down.

“Unfortunately, some parents are now worried that their gender non-conforming child may have been 'born in the wrong body' and need professional help. This has been pushed by transgender activists who have no understanding of perfectly normal childhood developmental stages,” Stephanie Davies-Arai of the organization Transgender Trend said of the clinic.

