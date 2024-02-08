Here's Why One Left-Wing City Will Delay the Start of Its Upcoming School Year

Chicago Public Schools plans to delay the start of the 2024-2025 school year now due to the Democratic National Convention.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, the district posted a proposal to start school on Monday, August 26 on its website. It will go to the Board of Education for final approval on Feb. 22.

The Democratic National Convention will be held in the Windy City from August 19 to 22.

With these new dates, the first semester would not end until after winter break, on January 17, 2025. The last day of school would be on June 12, 2025.

According to WTTW, the city anticipates approximately 75,000 visitors during the convention.

“This shift not only accommodates the city’s logistical needs as they relate to the influx of Conventiongoers, but it also allows time for students to attend, volunteer, and participate in the civic process of hosting the Convention,” the district said in a statement.

Now, the district is collecting parent and student feedback on the calendar proposals (via WTTW):

CPS is collecting parent and student feedback on these calendar proposals before an expected vote by the Board of Education later this month. A student survey will close Friday, while parents and community members have until next Wednesday to share their input. Already, the district said it has received feedback from approximately 7,500 people, including staff, parents, principals, teachers and faith-based leaders. “We’re especially grateful for all those who took time to share their feedback on our calendar development to date and we hope that our community will take a moment to weigh in on these draft calendars,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement. “We’re excited to help our staff, families and community plan ahead with the adoption in February of the next two academic school year calendars.”

Nicki Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education, reacted to the news on X.

“Politics first, students last,” she pointed out.



