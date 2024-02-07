Democrat Lawmaker Cradles Newborn While Advocating for Late-Term Abortions

Last week, a New Hampshire Democrat cradled her newborn daughter while speaking in support of abortion access in the second trimester and beyond.

The lawmaker, state Rep. Amanda Toll (D), sponsored an amendment to the state’s constitution to enshrine abortion rights up to 24 weeks. The amendment would allow for abortions past that point for “medically necessary” reasons.

"I stand here today as one of the millions of people who has had an abortion. When I was a teenager, I accessed abortion care that has allowed me to go to college, to graduate school, to receive an M.Ed., to teach, and to be a state representative," she claimed.

"It allowed me to have my children when I was ready, both physically and emotionally, including the baby girl I gave birth to just last week," she continued. "I want my kids to have the right to self-determination in these decisions. I want Granite Staters to know that their reproductive decisions are their own, and I want voters to weigh in on this important issue.”

“Cradling your newborn baby while advocating for abortion is a new type of insane and cruel,” 40 Day for Life reacted on X.

According to the National Catholic Register, Toll is a yoga instructor and former social studies teacher. She reportedly founded a vegan ice cream business to promote feminism.