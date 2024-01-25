The Biden Administration Is Hiding Illegal Immigration Data for December
Six People Were Found Dead in a California Desert. Here's What Authorities Think Happened.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 25, 2024 4:30 PM
Reed Saxon

This week, six people were found dead at a remote dirt crossroads of the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Reportedly, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area located off Highway 395 in El Mirage around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to a welfare check. Upon arrival, officials found five bodies, but, during the investigation, discovered there were six, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez.

KTLA reported that the six people were “likely shot to death” and were found near two vehicles, one of which was “riddled with bullet holes” (via KTLA):

The circumstances surrounding the deaths were also unconfirmed, however; Victor Valley News Group reported the victims had been fatally shot.

The bodies were found close to the vehicles with dozens of evidence markers and bullet casings surrounding them, gruesome Sky5 footage showed.

Some of the bodies also appeared to have been burned. It’s unclear how long the bodies had been there.

A dark-colored SUV with an Oregon license plate was riddled with bullet holes and appeared to have some of its windows blown out. The other vehicle, a light-colored minivan, appeared to be undamaged.

Bobby Chacon, a retired FBI Special Agent, told KTLA that the case is likely part of “a broader criminal network.”

“Certainly by looking at the number of people involved and in how gruesome they were not only killed, but then set on fire, this has some of the earmarks of a gang-style slaying. It could be gang-related, it could be cartel-related.”

"We have not confirmed any cause or manner of death, or any gunshot wounds or anything like that," said Rodriguez, adding that the identities of the people found dead have not been released.

"It's going to be heartbreaking no matter what the situation is, what they discover out there as far as the circumstances surrounding it," Rodriguez added. "Our investigators will continue to do their best to wrap this up quickly and get all the information possible to bring justice to those folks out there."

