This Illinois Councilman’s Solution to the Border Crisis Is Something Else

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 23, 2024 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Earlier this month, a lawmaker in Naperville, Illinois suggested that residents sign up to house immigrants who entered the United States illegally in their homes. 

Councilman Josh McBroom made the remarks during a city council meeting last week, according to WPDE

"In the event of a massive influx of migrants, I do believe our city is prepared,” McBroom said at the meeting. “The public should also know taxpayer dollars are not, and will not, be used to house any potential migrants in the neighborhood. There’s been some misinformation out there.”

McBroom continued, stating, “I think we live in a compassionate community.”

“We do have a very affluent community, a lot of big homes, and what I'd like to do is direct staff to create a signup sheet for individuals that would be willing to house migrant families,” he added. 

According to the outlet, 11 council members said they would support this idea. 

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Naperville city manager’s office said,  "Naperville’s City Council asked staff to prepare a future agenda item, so Council may consider whether to create a sign-up opportunity for residents to volunteer to host migrants. City Council has not made any final decisions or taken any final action on this issue. It has not yet been determined the date of the City Council meeting this will be discussed. Until Council provides more direction, no further details will be available." 

Glenn Greenwald Brutally Eviscerates All the Narratives Peddled By the Left About January 6 Matt Vespa
Late last year, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s (D) administration began asking residents to open their homes and businesses to help illegal immigrants, according to Boston 25 News

“Most importantly, if you have an extra room or suite in your home, please consider hosting a family. Housing and shelter is our most pressing need and become a sponsor family,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll.


