Florida Democrats Are Panicking Over DeSantis' Return
Biden Releases a Statement After Two Navy SEALs Declared Lost at Sea
Pawn Stars Star Blames Border Crisis For Son's Tragic Overdose
Israel Has Offered a Ceasefire Deal to Hamas
Biden WH Says We're Going to War with the Houthis. The Timeline Is...
The Supreme Court Just Took a Side in the Biden Border Crisis
Passenger Notices Missing Fasteners on Plane's Wing Moments Before Takeoff
Trump's Defamation Trial Has Been Delayed
New Study Finds Ranked-Choice Voting Hurts Minority Voters
Here’s Why a Bikini Company Is Facing Backlash
Uh Oh: Here Comes Another Twist in the Fani Willis Ethics Scandal
Echoes of Desperation: Tehran’s Hail Mary Bid to Influence US Policy
A Colorado Newspaper Reported on a Shocking Rape Investigation. Then the Papers Suddenly...
'Republicans Are Right to Be Skeptical' With Matt Rosendale Reportedly Thinking of a...
Tipsheet

Trump Reveals If DeSantis Will Serve in His Administration

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 22, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In an interview on Monday, former President Donald Trump said that it is “highly unlikely” that Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis would serve a role in his administration if he wins the 2024 election. 

Advertisement

As Townhall covered on Sunday, DeSantis dropped out of the race just ahead of the New Hampshire primary this week. 

“It’s probably unlikely, but you know, I have to be honest, everything is a possibility, but I think it’s highly unlikely,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News’ Lawrence Jones in an interview aired Monday morning.

“I have a lot of great people. And I have great people that have been with me right from the beginning,” he added.

In the interview, Trump emphasized that the border would be secured “within thirty days” of him being inaugurated a second time. 

“The first two things I’m going to do is the border and energy,” Trump said. 

Trump added that there’s “no reason to rule people out” when it comes to deciding who he would pick to choose in his administration.

Recommended

The Supreme Court Just Took a Side in the Biden Border Crisis Spencer Brown
Advertisement

In DeSantis’ announcement, he endorsed Trump. The race for the Republican nomination is between Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. 

"Trump is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden. That is clear,” DeSantis said.

"The days of putting Americans last, of kowtowing to large corporations, of caving to woke ideology are over," DeSantis added.


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Supreme Court Just Took a Side in the Biden Border Crisis Spencer Brown
'It Was Completely Unhinged': Crenshaw Details the Horrible Experience His Wife Had With a United Agent Leah Barkoukis
Uh Oh: Here Comes Another Twist in the Fani Willis Ethics Scandal Guy Benson
Passenger Notices Missing Fasteners on Plane's Wing Moments Before Takeoff Leah Barkoukis
Israel Has Offered a Ceasefire Deal to Hamas Matt Vespa
Trump's Defamation Trial Has Been Delayed Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Supreme Court Just Took a Side in the Biden Border Crisis Spencer Brown
Advertisement