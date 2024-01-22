Trump Reveals If DeSantis Will Serve in His Administration

In an interview on Monday, former President Donald Trump said that it is “highly unlikely” that Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis would serve a role in his administration if he wins the 2024 election.

As Townhall covered on Sunday, DeSantis dropped out of the race just ahead of the New Hampshire primary this week.

“It’s probably unlikely, but you know, I have to be honest, everything is a possibility, but I think it’s highly unlikely,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News’ Lawrence Jones in an interview aired Monday morning.

“I have a lot of great people. And I have great people that have been with me right from the beginning,” he added.

In the interview, Trump emphasized that the border would be secured “within thirty days” of him being inaugurated a second time.

“The first two things I’m going to do is the border and energy,” Trump said.

Trump on day 1 pic.twitter.com/4bO8Mz0W3l — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) January 22, 2024

Trump added that there’s “no reason to rule people out” when it comes to deciding who he would pick to choose in his administration.

LIFE SUPPORT: Trump gets candid about speculation he could pick rival Nikki Haley for the VP slot in a sit down interview with @LawrenceBJones3 on @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/KCkxtKVsev — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 22, 2024

In DeSantis’ announcement, he endorsed Trump. The race for the Republican nomination is between Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"Trump is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden. That is clear,” DeSantis said.

"The days of putting Americans last, of kowtowing to large corporations, of caving to woke ideology are over," DeSantis added.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024



