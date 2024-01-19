Florida Education Board Bans State Colleges From Using Public Funding for Diversity

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Education approved a new rule that would prohibit state colleges from using public funding towards initiatives surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion, which is known as DEI.

Advertisement

“‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ or ‘DEI’ is any program, campus activity, or policy that classifies individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation and promotes differential or preferential treatment of individuals on the basis of such classification,” the rule stated.

Going forward, certain clubs and organizations that do not align with the rule will no longer be able to be funded by taxpayers.

"Higher education must return to its essential foundations of academic integrity and the pursuit of knowledge instead of being corrupted by destructive ideologies," Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. said in a press release. “These actions today ensure that we will not spend taxpayers’ money supporting DEI and radical indoctrination that promotes division in our society.”

In addition, the State Board of Education replaced the course “Principles of Sociology” with a “comprehensive” general education course on American history (via FLDOE):

The aim is to provide students with an accurate and factual account of the nation's past, rather than exposing them to radical woke ideologies, which had become commonplace in the now replaced course.

According to WPTV, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president, said that universities in his state reported that they spent at least $34 million in 2023 on DEI.

Last year, DeSantis signed a bill into law to curtail spending on DEI programs at the state’s public colleges, which Townhall covered.

“Florida has ranked number one in higher education for seven years in a row, and by signing this legislation we are ensuring that Florida’s institutions encourage diversity of thought, civil discourse, and the pursuit of truth for generations to come,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Florida is taking a stand for empowering students, parents, and educators to focus on creating opportunities for our younger generations. I am happy to have worked with the legislature to get this important legislation signed, sealed, and delivered.”

We have seen examples of schools requiring students and professors to commit to DEI and CRT theories before they are admitted or hired at a university – a de facto political loyalty oath.



DEI can no longer be used as a woke litmus test as a condition of entrance into higher… pic.twitter.com/UArZ7CtIti — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 15, 2023



