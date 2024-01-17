Director of LGBTQ+ Organization That Helps Minors Arrested in Child Sex Sting

The executive director of the pro-LGBTQ+ organization Rainbow Research Center was apprehended on suspicion of attempting to engage in sexual activities with a minor, according to The Modesto Bee.

Reportedly, a total of 17 men were arrested on suspicion of eliciting sex with a minor after an undercover sting conducted by the Turlock Police Department in California. Gerard Slayton, 42, was one of them (via the Bee):

Slayton recently was appointed executive director of the Rainbow Center, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources to LGBTQ+ members of all ages. It particularly offers resources related to mental and physical health.

BREAKING: Gerad Slayton, Executive Director of an LGBTQ pride center was arrested in a child s*x sting on charges of attempting to meet a minor for lewd acts. pic.twitter.com/oUyoVdlqp0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 17, 2024

In a statement shared on Facebook, the Rainbow Resource Center said that Slayton’s actions occurred “outside working hours and off-premises.”

“Mr. Slayton’s actions do not represent our organization’s values or mission. In accordance with our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of conduct and integrity, we are addressing the issue within the Rainbow Resource Center,” the statement read.

“We are dedicated to rebuilding any trust that may have been affected by the situation. As an organization that is at the forefront of advocacy and support for the LGBTQ+ community, our actions must reflect our dedication to these principles,” it continued.

The statement did not address whether or not Slayton still worked at the Center.

Alex Gutierrez, the Rainbow Resource Center’s interim executive director, told the Bee that the organization “didn’t do anything wrong” and maintained the stance that Slayton’s alleged actions were “personal decisions” that happened “off the clock.”

“We’re obviously ready for whatever happens, but, you know, this was a personal decision made by one of our employees and it’s unfortunate... So, it is, you know, very impactful for us. We are trying to get through it,” Gutierrez said. He added that the Center typically helps people between ages 25 and 35, but does help some minors.

“He was new in that position and was working mostly with kind of staff roles,” said Gutierrez. “So I can’t say that he didn’t have, you know, any contact with people, with peers in general, you know, not to say zero contact, but we have definitely other layers of [contact] when you first come in, you don’t obviously meet the executive director.”

The Bee noted that the sting operation was planned for months, Turlock police Detective Gina Giovacchini said (via the Bee):

