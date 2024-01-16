The 'Stanley Cup' Frenzy Gets Worse As Kids Are Now Being Bullied Over...
FBI's MLK Tweet Gets Hilarious Community Note
Trump's Historic Iowa Win Causes MSNBC Host to Completely Implode
Texas 'Will Not Back Down' After Sending 100K Illegal Immigrants to Sanctuary Cities
Time to Change the GOP Logo
Haley Presents 'Better Choice' to NH Voters in New Ad
Are Democrats Serious With This Take on Trump's Blowout Victory in Iowa?
Haley Makes an Announcement About Her Participation in Future Debates
Fox News Panel Addresses Criticism of Early Call for Trump
Here's What Hutchinson Had to Say About His Campaign After Finishing 6th in...
Nikki Haley: Make Davos Great Again
Four Big Iowa Takeaways
Joy Reid: There Are Too Many White Christians in Iowa!
Vivek Ramaswamy Suspends Campaign, Endorses Trump
Tipsheet

Virginia County Reveals It Misreported Votes in 2020 Election

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 16, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Ben Gray

Election officials in Prince William County in Virginia announced that about 4,000 votes were misreported in former President Donald Trump’s favor in the 2020 election.

Advertisement

“Election results were improperly reported by the previous administration during the 2020 election. Our office reported this issue to the Virginia Department of Elections and voluntarily cooperated with the Attorney General’s office,” Eric Olsen, director of elections for the county, said in a press release.

“The reporting errors were presumably a consequence of the results tapes not being programmed to a format that was compatible with state reporting requirements. Attempts to correct this issue appear to have created errors. The reporting errors did not consistently favor one party or candidate but were likely due to a lack of proper planning, a difficult election environment, and human error,” Olsen added.

In the press release, it claims that Trump incorrectly received an extra 2,327 votes and that Biden was shorted 1,628 votes. 

Senate candidates Mark Warner, a Democratic, and Daniel Gade, a Republican, received too few votes by 1,589 and 107 respectively. Warner won this race by over 500,000 votes. House candidate Rob Wittman, a Republican, was shorted by 293 votes.

Recommended

Trump's Historic Iowa Win Causes MSNBC Host to Completely Implode Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Over the past 3 years, the 2020 election has been the subject of audits, recounts, and investigations. Election officials have continued to work diligently in the face of extreme stress and threats to our health and safety. Mistakes are unfortunate but require diligence and innovation to correct. They do not reflect a purposeful attempt to undermine the integrity of the electoral process and the investigation into this matter ended with that conclusion,” Olsen said.

“We have worked to bring transparency to the reporting of an election that happened three years ago. This dedication remains and applies to all current and future elections. The public should have faith in the thousands of tireless public servants and volunteers who preserve and protect our democracy,” he concluded.

“We have worked to bring transparency to the reporting of an election that happened three years ago. This dedication remains and applies to all current and future elections. The public should have faith in the thousands of tireless public servants and volunteers who preserve and protect our democracy,” Olsen concluded.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Historic Iowa Win Causes MSNBC Host to Completely Implode Matt Vespa
Four Big Iowa Takeaways Guy Benson
Are Democrats Serious With This Take on Trump's Blowout Victory in Iowa? Leah Barkoukis
Careful What You Wish For, Democrats Derek Hunter
Sen. Kennedy Does It Again: Biden Nominee Withdraws After Humiliating Exchange Townhall Video
Did You Notice What's Wrong With the Biden White House's MLK Day Tweet? Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump's Historic Iowa Win Causes MSNBC Host to Completely Implode Matt Vespa
Advertisement