Virginia County Reveals It Misreported Votes in 2020 Election

Election officials in Prince William County in Virginia announced that about 4,000 votes were misreported in former President Donald Trump’s favor in the 2020 election.

“Election results were improperly reported by the previous administration during the 2020 election. Our office reported this issue to the Virginia Department of Elections and voluntarily cooperated with the Attorney General’s office,” Eric Olsen, director of elections for the county, said in a press release.

“The reporting errors were presumably a consequence of the results tapes not being programmed to a format that was compatible with state reporting requirements. Attempts to correct this issue appear to have created errors. The reporting errors did not consistently favor one party or candidate but were likely due to a lack of proper planning, a difficult election environment, and human error,” Olsen added.

In the press release, it claims that Trump incorrectly received an extra 2,327 votes and that Biden was shorted 1,628 votes.

Statement: PWC Office of Elections Releases Reporting Data in Michele White Election Trialhttps://t.co/ItM2gODVau pic.twitter.com/lOu1Hejnlx — Prince William County Office of Elections (@PWCVotes) January 11, 2024

Senate candidates Mark Warner, a Democratic, and Daniel Gade, a Republican, received too few votes by 1,589 and 107 respectively. Warner won this race by over 500,000 votes. House candidate Rob Wittman, a Republican, was shorted by 293 votes.

“Over the past 3 years, the 2020 election has been the subject of audits, recounts, and investigations. Election officials have continued to work diligently in the face of extreme stress and threats to our health and safety. Mistakes are unfortunate but require diligence and innovation to correct. They do not reflect a purposeful attempt to undermine the integrity of the electoral process and the investigation into this matter ended with that conclusion,” Olsen said.

“We have worked to bring transparency to the reporting of an election that happened three years ago. This dedication remains and applies to all current and future elections. The public should have faith in the thousands of tireless public servants and volunteers who preserve and protect our democracy,” he concluded.

