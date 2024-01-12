House Republicans Advance Pro-Life Bill Protecting College Students

House Republicans are moving forward with legislation that would protect the rights of women who are pregnant on college campuses.

The legislation, the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act, would ensure that pregnant women on college campuses are informed about the resources available to them to continue their education and carry their pregnancy to term. In many cases, women who fall pregnant who are college students are pressured into terminating their pregnancies, which Townhall has documented.

This week, the bill advanced through the House Education and Workforce Committee.

“At the heart of this legislation are two goals,” Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) said. “We aspire to foster a campus culture that prizes both the education of its female students and the sanctity of life. I see these goals as pro-women, pro-education, and pro-life.”

"Let's focus on building a future where a pregnant student can feel supported, informed, and empowered to continue her education while embracing the beautiful journey of bringing a child into the world,” she added.

“How we talk about motherhood matters,” Florida Rep. Aaron Bean added. “Women shouldn't have to choose between an education and being a mother.”

The Congressional Budget Office website noted that the bill, H.R. 6914, would require institutions that receive federal student aid under Title IV of the Higher Education Act to provide specific information to pregnant students surrounding on-campus and community resources to help them through their pregnancy. This would include information about accommodations for the students after their baby is born and how to report a violation of these rights.

“Pregnant women on campus should never be told that abortion is their only option or pressured into ending their pregnancy, they should be given resources so they can build the best possible future for themselves and their child,” Iowa GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson told Townhall of the legislation.

“Creating support systems for pregnant women is at the heart of being pro-life, and my Pregnant Students' Rights Act will empower moms and save babies,” Hinson added.