Illegal Immigrants Are Being Housed in Chicago Airport, Video Shows

A new video shared by Libs of Tik Tok shows that illegal immigrants are being housed in sections of O’Hare Airport in Chicago.

“There were too many illegals and now they overflowed into the terminal area,” Libs of Tik Tok wrote in a post shared on X. “My source says they were mainly Hispanic men and he was asked not to record. Why are they trying to hide this?!”

Advertisement

BREAKING: I received this from a source in O’Hare Airport in Chicago. Parts of the airport were sectioned off to house illegals. There were too many illegals and now they overflowed into the terminal area.



My source says they were mainly Hispanic men and he was asked not to… pic.twitter.com/Bo8sQWen2Y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2024

Chad Wolf, the former acting U.S. secretary of homeland security, pointed out that this came to light right after children in New York City were forced to work remotely to make room for illegal immigrants in their school.

“Yesterday, schools were shut down and kids were sent home to make room for illegal migrants in New York. Today, encampments for illegal aliens in O’Hare Airport in Chicago prevent travelers from navigating to their terminals. When will The Biden Administration put Americans first?” he wrote.

America Last policies strike again. Yesterday, schools were shut down and kids were sent home to make room for illegal migrants in New York. Today, encampments for illegal aliens in O’Hare Airport in Chicago prevent travelers from navigating to their terminals. When will The… https://t.co/VfWMsk9YeU — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) January 10, 2024

Late last month, Townhall covered how Chicago residents began speaking out against the influx of illegal immigrants entering the city.

“Trump, come in here, clean this mess up! The most corrupt city in the United States is the City of Chicago! I am an anti-illegal immigrant. Send them all back across the Rio Grande,” a Chicago resident and activist named George Blakemore said in a city meeting.

“We are the only people in America who were enslaved. We didn't come over waiting and looking for something. When we came we built this country, on free labor,” Blakemore, who is black, added.

“To see another group come over here - it's disgraceful, it's un-American,” he said.