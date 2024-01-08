You Only Get One Vote
Why the Ashli Babbitt Saga Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon
Netanyahu Says Months of War Ahead As Israel-Hamas Conflict Reaches 90-Day Mark
Biden's Malarkey-Filled Speech in Charleston Did Not Go Well
Why the NTSB Got 'Nothing' From Alaska 1282's Cockpit Voice Recorder
'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview
Here’s the Contempt of Congress Resolution Against Hunter Biden
Year End Journalism Mayhem Recognition: The Townhall Heckler Awards – Individual Trophy Wi...
CNN Panel: Should Biden Go 'Full Hitler' on Trump?
What 'Accountability'? Lloyd Austin’s Job Is Just Fine
'Democracy' Party: Huge Majority of Democrats Say States Should Throw Trump Off Ballot
Midwest City Asks Biden for Help With Illegal Immigrant Influx
Hollywood Star Converts to Catholicism, Ponders Joining the Clergy
We Now Know What Happened to the Door Plug That Blew Off an...
Tipsheet

Border Agents Stop Illegal Immigrant Convicted of Murder

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 08, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

Border Patrol agents reportedly stopped an illegal immigrant convicted of murder from entering the United States. 

According to a report from Fox News, Border Patrol apprehended the illegal immigrant from El Salvador on Thursday. 

Advertisement

“Yesterday, USBP agents in El Paso, TX arrested an undocumented subject from El Salvador who was previously convicted for murder,” Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens wrote on X. “So far in FY24 (since Oct. 1st), USBP has arrested 10 subjects with homicide/murder convictions.”

Days earlier, Owens shared that Border Patrol agents in El Paso apprehended an illegal immigrant who was convicted of homicide in Colombia in 2015. 

“This dangerous criminal will be prosecuted for Illegal Entry and removed from the country. Thanks to the agents for their exceptional work,” Owens wrote on X.

Recommended

'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview Spencer Brown
Advertisement

This week, Townhall covered how cities and towns across the country are dealing with an influx of illegal immigrants. In one midwest town, police have seen “a number of situations involving juvenile victims of sexual assault,” as well as “serious crimes linked to immigrants in some manner including the death of an infant child, multiple sexual assaults, and a kidnapping.”  

U.S. officials processed an estimated 300,000 people at the U.S.-Mexico border last month, the highest number on record.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview Spencer Brown
Biden's Malarkey-Filled Speech in Charleston Did Not Go Well Spencer Brown
Our Incompetent Elite Is Opening Up America to Attack Kurt Schlichter
We Now Know What Happened to the Door Plug That Blew Off an Alaska Airlines Plane Mid-Flight Madeline Leesman
The Lloyd Austin ICU Hospitalization Cover-Up Is Shocking and Scandalous Guy Benson
CNN Panel: Should Biden Go 'Full Hitler' on Trump? Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview Spencer Brown
Advertisement