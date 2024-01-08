Border Agents Stop Illegal Immigrant Convicted of Murder

Border Patrol agents reportedly stopped an illegal immigrant convicted of murder from entering the United States.

According to a report from Fox News, Border Patrol apprehended the illegal immigrant from El Salvador on Thursday.

“Yesterday, USBP agents in El Paso, TX arrested an undocumented subject from El Salvador who was previously convicted for murder,” Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens wrote on X. “So far in FY24 (since Oct. 1st), USBP has arrested 10 subjects with homicide/murder convictions.”

Days earlier, Owens shared that Border Patrol agents in El Paso apprehended an illegal immigrant who was convicted of homicide in Colombia in 2015.

“This dangerous criminal will be prosecuted for Illegal Entry and removed from the country. Thanks to the agents for their exceptional work,” Owens wrote on X.

This week, Townhall covered how cities and towns across the country are dealing with an influx of illegal immigrants. In one midwest town, police have seen “a number of situations involving juvenile victims of sexual assault,” as well as “serious crimes linked to immigrants in some manner including the death of an infant child, multiple sexual assaults, and a kidnapping.”

U.S. officials processed an estimated 300,000 people at the U.S.-Mexico border last month, the highest number on record.