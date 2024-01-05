Wayne LaPierre Is Out
California to Cover Sex Change Surgeries, Hormone Treatments for Illegal Immigrants

Madeline Leesman  |  January 05, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The state of California will use taxpayer-funded health care to provide illegal immigrants with experimental transgender treatments and surgeries, according to a report from The Daily Caller

The program, called Medi-Cal, will cover hormone therapy treatments and so-called “gender-affirming” surgeries “that bring primary and secondary gender characteristics into conformity with the individual’s identified gender, including ancillary services, such as hair removal, incident to those services.”

“Gender affirming care is a covered Medi-Cal benefit when medically necessary. Requests for gender affirming care should be from specialists experienced in providing culturally competent care to transgender and gender diverse individuals and should use nationally recognized guidelines,” a state memo about the program from May 2022 reads.

“Medical necessity is assessed and services shall be recommended by treating licensed mental health professionals and physicians and surgeons experienced in treating patients with incongruence between their gender identity and gender assigned at birth,” the memo continued.

According to the Caller, about 700,000 illegal immigrants in the Golden State between the ages of 26 and 49 qualify for full health insurance coverage from the state.

Several reports noted that the decision to include illegal immigrants in Medi-Cal was determined in May of last year. Democrat state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo reportedly called it a "historic investment" that "speaks to California's commitment to health care as a human right."

"In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care coverage – regardless of income or immigration status," Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said in a statement to ABC News. "Through this expansion, we’re making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger, and able to get the care they need when they need it."

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado reacted to the news on X.

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines stated: “Its [sic] depressing that we have to keep distinguishing what should be satire from reality.”


