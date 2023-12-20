Biden Hands Over 'Major Prize' in Latest Hostage Deal
Tipsheet

Randi Weingarten’s Latest Take on School Choice Is Something Else

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 20, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten recently said that school choice “undermines democracy.” 

In a video of her remarks, Weingarten slammed former White House Education Secretary Betsy Devos, City Journal journalist Christopher Rufo, and prominent school choice activist Corey DeAngelis. 

“[School choice proponents] have not one thing that they offer as a solution other than privatizing or voucherizing schools, which is about undermining democracy and undermining civil discourse and undermining pluralism, because 90 percent of our kids goes to public schools still. They just divided. Divided, divide, divide, divide,” Weingarten claimed. 

“What did Rufo say? Rufo, DeAngelis, Devos, they’re all connected,” she added. 

She continued, urging the audience to remember Rufo and DeAngelis for their school choice efforts.

“So, if you listen to one thing that I say today, remember this name: Christopher Rufo. Rufo and DeAngelis.”

Georgia state Rep. Mesha Mainor, who switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party this year, reacted to Weingarten’s remarks on X. 

“Randi Weingarten is WRONG. School choice doesn't ‘undermine democracy’ but forcing kids to attend failing schools does undermine a student's ability to learn, grow, and prosper,” she wrote.

Earlier this year, Weingarten was questioned in a House hearing held by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic to discuss the impact of school closures due to COVID-19. In the hearing, she admitted that the union suggested “concepts” to the CDC regarding “reasonable accommodations” for teachers during the pandemic. And, Weingarten noted that she had former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s direct phone number.


