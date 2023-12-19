NBC Features ‘Trans Woman’ on Panel of Female Biden Voters

NBC’s “Meet the Press” featured a biological male who identifies as a “transgender woman” on a panel of female voters in Michigan on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, the panel featured Ashley Mitsch, who was part of a “group of women who supported Mr. Biden in the last election.” In the segment, Mitsch said that being transgender makes voting for Republicans feel like a “death sentence.”

Advertisement

“I’m not going to vote for a Republican. I’m trans. I feel like that's almost like, almost like a death sentence. But, when it comes to Democrats, I just don’t really see anyone who really feels like they will be a strong pick who is running,” Mitsch said, adding that he’s voting for Biden in 2024 “very reluctantly.”

A video of the exchange was posted by Media Research Center.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Other women on the panel who said they’d vote for Biden in 2024 expressed concerns about his policies in the Middle East and his age. Biden turned 81 last month.

A Fox News poll published this week found that in a general election matchups, both former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley would beat Biden. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Biden tie (via Fox News):

In the head-to-head against Haley, 83% of 2020 Biden voters stick with him, but 14% switch to her. In a matchup against Trump, just 5% of Biden's 2020 voters defect. [...] A 54% majority of Democratic primary voters would like someone else as their party’s nominee, while 43% want to keep Biden. Among all voters, 41% have a favorable opinion of Biden as a person, while 58% percent view him unfavorably, putting him in negative territory by 17 points.

"Haley appears to have the broadest support of any Republican candidate and may be in the best position to take on Biden," Republican pollster Daron Shaw told the outlet. "But the simple fact is most Republicans currently prefer Trump, so the stakes in the early contests are high.”