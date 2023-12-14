So, That's What a San Francisco Democrat Thinks Is Causing the City’s Homeless...
Supreme Court to Hear Case Surrounding the Abortion Pill

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 14, 2023 10:30 AM

The United States Supreme Court agreed to hear a case surrounding mifepristone, the drug known as the “abortion pill.” 

According to The New York Times, President Joe Biden’s administration has asked the court to intervene after a federal appeals court limited the distribution of mifepristone, “appearing skeptical of the Food and Drug Administration's regulation of the pill in recent years.” The appeals court limited the distribution of the pill through “telemedicine,” among other things (via NYT):

The justices had discussed the case at their Friday conference, the private meeting among the nine. They will hear two consolidated cases challenging more recent changes the F.D.A. made starting in 2016 to expand distribution of the drug, F.D.A. v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, No. 23-235, and Danco Laboratories v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, No. 23-236.

In asking the Supreme Court to hear the case, lawyers for the Justice Department described the ruling by the appeals court as unprecedented in questioning the expert judgment of the F.D.A. Such a decision, they added, “would threaten to severely disrupt the pharmaceutical industry and prevent F.D.A. from fulfilling its statutory responsibilities according to its scientific judgment.”

As Townhall previously reported, mifepristone is the first pill in a two-part regimen to abort an unborn child. Mifepristone stops the child from developing in the womb. The second pill, misoprostol, expels the baby from the mother’s body. According to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, this method of abortion now accounts for the majority of abortions in the United States.

“The Biden Administration has been the best friend Planned Parenthood ever had, in setting up an online pill pushing market that allows them to skip the costs of life-saving tests for women and to ignore the risks of pollution by permitting chemically tainted blood, tissue, and human remains to be dumped in our water way,” Students for Life of America President Kristen Hawkins said. 

“This case will address a key question: What is more important – Making life easy for abortionists or protecting the environment along with mothers and preborn children? Frankly, nowhere in the U.S. Constitution do I see requirement to skip testing and health and safety standards so that innocent lives can be ended with pills,” she added.

