‘Trans’ Man Competed Against Girls, Used Women’s Locker Room...and That's Not Even the Worst Part

A biological male who identifies as a “trans woman” shared a changing room with girls ages eight to 16 at a swimming event earlier this month, according to a report from the Toronto Sun.

Reportedly, the Swimming Canada-sanctioned event occurred in Barrie, Canada on Dec. 1. The male, Nicholas Cepeda, goes by “Melody Wiseheart” and is reportedly 50 years old. He’s been competing against women since 2019.

“We have no idea why it is allowed,” a parent told the outlet. “We know it’s not fair to the girls who are training at their sport and some of whom are hoping for scholarships.”

Parents who spoke to the outlet said that girls were “terrified” to share a locker room with Cepeda (via Toronto Sun):

Parents confirmed that the person in question changed in and out of a swimsuit in the women’s locker room at the East Bayfield Community Centre during the Dec. 1 Trojan Cup. “The girls were terrified,” said one parent of a child involved. And mortified. From the changing area, where parents put up makeshift towel-tenting apparatus so no one could see their daughters and they could not see the person with male anatomy changing with them, they got into the pool to race against this 50-year-old who was competing in several categories. The whole thing is gross. “It’s all so confusing for the kids,” said one parent. “No one is comfortable. Everybody is accepting of all people but them swimming against our kids and being in the locker room with them is not appropriate.”

Meet Nicholas Cepeda aka Melody Wiseheart. A 50 year old man pretending to be a woman who works at York University. He researches “youth and children.” Perhaps that’s why Nicholas also likes to swim with underage girls.



Both the Markham Pan Am Centre and Caledon Centre for… pic.twitter.com/WvRtkkqlqp — Two Genders One Truth (@2genders1truth) October 25, 2023

In a statement to the Sun, Swimming Canada said that it has “a robust system of policies, procedures and rules that support our member clubs in providing a competitive experience that is safe, welcoming and inclusive for all participants.”

In addition, the organization claimed that it “investigated a concern related to an adult competing against swimmers ages 12-14 during a recent competition hosted by the Richmond Hill Aquatic Club (RHAC).” The organization concluded that “instances of adults swimming in the same heat as minor swimmers, again within the swimming rules permitted in this competition.”

The organization has added that “swimming is for everyone” and defended the man competing against girls (via Toronto Sun):

The statement adds, “Swimming Canada and Swim Ontario believe swimming is for everyone” and that “people of all shapes, sizes, genders, beliefs and backgrounds should have the opportunity to swim to the best of their ability” and “with the expectation that our registrants treat each other with respect and dignity, and keep our sport environment free from harassment and abuse” and “this would include not targeting members of our community based on assumptions about their identity.” To translate. A mature transgender female, who lives day to day in the identity of a woman, is allowed to compete against little girls. The swimming oversight organizations say as for “change room access, this is determined by facility/municipality policies in accordance with applicable law.” Said one parent: “This is crazy. None of this adds up. There has to be a lot of explaining” to the young girls who are not ready for this and don’t understand it. The Barrie Police were called when someone saw the man go into the changeroom where girls were preparing for their races but there does not seem to have been any investigation.”

In October, Riley Gaines, who competed against “transgender” swimmer Will “Lia” Thomas, reacted to the policies allowing Cepeda to compete against girls.

“Move over transgender…trans age is the new thing,” Gaines wrote on X.

Move over transgender...trans age is the next new thing https://t.co/PQUIQwrgqc — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 25, 2023

Earlier this year, Townhall reported how Gaines spoke out about her experience with Thomas in a press conference on Capitol Hill. She became emotional when she discussed sharing a locker room with Thomas.

“Noone has asked us how we felt,” she said. “We exist to validate a male’s identity.”

“Noone within the NCAA is willing to acknowledge us, our feelings, our safety, our privacy/I’ve really tried…I get emotional talking about like, the locker room scene because it is just so wild that you can turn around and see a 6’4’ biological man pull his pants down watching you undress. And noone is willing to stick up for you?”

This video speaks for itself.‼️When female athletes questioned having to share a locker room with a biological male, they were gaslit into thinking they should seek counseling.@Riley_Gaines_ shares an emotional testimony on Capitol Hill on National Girls & Women in Sports Day. pic.twitter.com/Rhs97Fu8qy — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) February 1, 2023

