Mattel Created a Cherokee Barbie. Here's Why Some Are Unhappy About It.

A new Barbie doll honoring a late Native American chief accidentally labeled her as “Chicken” on the box instead of “Cherokee," according to multiple reports.

According to the New York Post, the new doll was created to honor Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller as part of a series of “Inspiring Women.” Mankiller died in 2010 at age 64 and led the tribe from 1995 until her death.

The tribe’s current leader, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., applauded Mattel for commemorating her.

“When Native girls see it, they can achieve it, and Wilma Mankiller has shown countless young women to be fearless and speak up for Indigenous and human rights,” Hoskin said in a statement about the Barbie doll. “Wilma Mankiller is a champion for the Cherokee Nation, for Indian Country, and even my own daughter.”

However, some Cherokee women were not impressed with the doll. One woman, Regina Thompson, a Cherokee basket weaver, reportedly stated that she does not think the doll looks like Mankiller and that Mattel should have used moccasins instead of shoes on the doll.

“Wilma’s name is the only thing Cherokee on that box,” Thompson told The AP. “Nothing about that doll is Wilma — nothing.”

In addition, Thompson pointed out that one of the Cherokee symbols on the box translates to “chicken” rather than “Cherokee.”

Barbie blunder! Doll honoring late chief says ‘Chicken’ instead of ‘Cherokee’ https://t.co/dQfKdmmlya pic.twitter.com/TlfRgEpkC1 — New York Post (@nypost) December 7, 2023

Mattel spokesperson Devin Tucker told the Associated Press that the company is aware of the mistake and is “discussing options.” The company worked with Mankiller’s estate to create the doll.

“Regrettably, the Mattel company did not work directly with the tribal government’s design and communications team to secure the official Seal or verify it,” the tribe told AP in a statement. “The printing mistake itself does not diminish what it means for the Cherokee people to see this tribute to Wilma and who she was and what she stood for.”

In addition, Mankiller’s daughter, Felicia Olaya, claimed that she was unaware of the doll until it came out. Olaya and her stepfather are reportedly estranged.

“I have no issues with the doll. I have no issues with honoring my mom in different ways,” said Olaya.“The issue is that no one informed me, no one told me. I didn’t know it was coming.”

“I heard her once on the phone saying, ‘I’m not Princess Diana, nor am I Barbie,’” Olaya recalled. “I think she probably would have been a little conflicted on that, because my mom was very humble. She wasn’t the type of person who had her honorary degrees or awards plastered all over the wall. They were in tubs in her pole barn.”

“I’m not sure how she would feel about this,” Olaya said.