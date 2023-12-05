Democrat Rep Attacks NY County Executive for Standing Against 'Misguided' Illegal Immigration Program

In a House Homeland Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology hearing on Tuesday, Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (NY) attacked a New York county executive for explaining how the illegal immigration influx has harmed communities near New York City.

At the hearing, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, explained

“We [Nassau County] are larger in population than 10 states. Our gross domestic product is greater than 144 nations in the United Nations. In Nassau County, we have every race, every religion and every ethnic group. In many respects, we are a snapshot of America. In Nassau County, we have determined that we do not want to take part in the misguided migrant program” he explained. “Nassau County is not a sanctuary county.”

Blakeman added that his constituents want the southern border secured.

“They want to know who is coming into America,” he said. “They only want immigrants who share American values. The current situation where virtually everybody is allowed to reside in America by merely claiming asylum status is an untenable situation for many reasons.”

Blakeman pointed out that with the influx of migrants, many are not fully vetted and do not get an asylum hearing for two years.

“This is not a humanitarian program. This is a foreign invasion,” he explained.

After the opening statements, Goldman began attacking Blakeman and asserting that his facts were wrong. He claimed that only one witness on the panel was correct.

“Respectfully, none of you, except for Mr. [Murad] Awawdeh, have any expertise about immigration policy,” Goldman claimed. “I’ve been listening to what you had to say and I just want to go through a couple of things so that we can make sure that our facts are correct.”

“Mr. Blakeman, you are aware that every single migrant who has come through the New York City, the Roosevelt Hotel, has been vetted at the border? Are you not?” Goldman asked.

“They have not sir,” Blakeman replied.

“Yes they have,” Goldman interrupted. “The ones who have gone through official channels through the city have been vetted at the border. That’s a fact.”

“You asked me a question–” Blakeman began to say.

“I’m asking if you know or not,” Goldman said.

“Are you going to let me answer?” Blakeman said.

“No, I’m not going to let you,” Goldman said. “Are you aware that the proportion of migrants who have come through New York City who commit crimes is far lower than the general population?”

“Sir, I would not agree with your facts. I have spoken extensively with our police commissioner who has indicated to me that because of the migrant policy, there has been a spike in crimes, especially organized burglaries,” Blakeman explained, adding that the commissioner was appointed by a Democrat in Nassau County.

Goldman then explained that in “New York City, the crime is much much lower among the migrant community than it is among the general population.”

“I don’t know where you get your facts from, sir,” Blakeman retorted.

Goldman then explained that Republicans are the reason why New York does not have enough funding for legal counsel for unaccompanied minors, among other things. Additionally, he blamed American gun manufacturers for enabling the spread of fentanyl.

Rep. @danielsgoldman blames the 2nd Amendment for Mexican drug cartels importing fentanyl into the United States pic.twitter.com/Aq4pth9NS0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 5, 2023

“We’ve had testimony from actual experts on this over the course of the last year, who have made it very clear that the Mexican drug cartels are the ones who control the fentanyl trade at the border,” Goldman said. “Unfortunately, the Mexican drug cartels have that authority because they possess guns and weapons of war. But unfortunately, those weapons of war come from American manufacturers. Not from Mexico or elsewhere.”

“The source of power from the cartels who control the fentanyl trade comes from American made guns and we need to stop that exportation,” he claimed.