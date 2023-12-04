‘Trans’ Runner Complains About Being 'Embarrassingly Slow’ After Winning Women’s Race

A biological male who identifies as “transgender” reportedly complained about being “embarrassingly slow” and “out of shape” after winning a women’s New York state half marathon.

The “transgender” runner and medical student, Kae Luci Ravichandran, ran in The Upstate Classic near Albany. According to several reports, Ravichandran complained on social media after he finished first in the women’s category.

'Embarrassingly slow, gave up after mile 5 because my tendon was acting up. Very out of shape. I'll take the [win] tho[ugh],' he reportedly stated.

Transgender medical student is slammed for complaining about being 'embarrassingly slow' and 'out of shape' after winning women's New York state half marathon race - SIX MINUTES quicker than next place https://t.co/6SoYaCiid8 pic.twitter.com/T8xh8eZDaz — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 1, 2023

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines reacted to Ravichandran’s win and remarks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The real winner of women's category was Amanda Aussems with a time of 1:30.39,” Gaines wrote. “Congrats to her and the other female runners.”

The real winner of women's category was Amanda Aussems with a time of 1:30.39. Congrats to her and the other female runners. Results here https://t.co/4Bdo2S4Rgt — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 26, 2023

According to Fox News, Ravichandran responded to Gaines via an Instagram story.

"This is so dumb, I ran a 71-minute half marathon pre-estrogen, less than two weeks after a marathon. For this totally fresh half, I ran 84 minutes. I've become way slower – like 18%, my body is physiologically a woman's body now. Yet they still don't want me competing. It's clear that they just don't want trans people in sports in general, and they actually don't care about biology,” he reportedly stated.

"I need to remind myself that these people have nothing better to do with their lives and spend all their energy being bigots. I also need to stop opening up stuff when I'm tagged, but morbid curiosity sometimes takes over me. Agh. Just feel like s**t," he added.

Polls in recent years have clearly shown that the majority of Americans oppose allowing biological males who identify as "transgender" to compete in women's sports. A Gallup poll published this year reaffirmed Americans' views on this issue and even showed that more Americans now than in 2021 believe that male-bodied athletes who believe they are women should not be permitted to compete in women's and girls' sports.