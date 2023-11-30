One Country Outlaws LGBTQ+ Activism

On Thursday, Russia’s Supreme Court outlawed LGBTQ+ activism. Going forward, LGBTQ+ activists will be designated as “extremists.”

According to Reuters, the court approved a request from the justice ministry to recognize what it called “the international LGBT social movement” as extremist and to ban its events and activities.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin reportedly stated that the West adopted "rather strange, in my view, new-fangled trends like dozens of genders, and gay parades" and indicated that Russia would not follow suit (via Reuters):

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters before the court decision was announced that the Kremlin was "not following" the case and had no comment on it. The Supreme Court took around five hours to issue its ruling, after opening its session at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT). The proceedings were closed to media, but reporters were allowed in to hear the decision. LGBT activists had seen the decision as inevitable after the Nov. 17 request by the justice ministry, which said - without giving examples - that "various signs and manifestations of extremist orientation, including the incitement of social and religious discord" had been identified in the activities of the LGBT movement in Russia.

Earlier this year, Russia banned so-called “gender-affirming” surgeries and treatments meant for individuals who believe their “gender identity” does not align with their biological sex, which Townhall covered.

The law prohibits transgender surgeries, hormone treatments, and changes to official documents like passports. In addition, the law annuls marriage if a spouse decides to “change their gender” and does not allow couples with a transgender individual to adopt children.

“Once the bill becomes law, the repercussions will be harsh, as transgender individuals will be denied the right for medical care, which is constitutionally guaranteed,” Russia’s first “transgender” politician, Yulia Alyoshina, said in an interview with CNN.