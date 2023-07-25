Descendent of Slaves Blows Through Kamala Harris' Brazen Lies
Oh, So That's Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art
Longtime Biden Aide and Friend of Hunter Worked With US Attorney on Hunter's...
Another GOP Contender Qualifies for First 2024 Primary Debate
Biden's Border Crisis Turns Deadly. Again.
Speaker McCarthy Drops Hint Over What He Might Consider Concerning Biden Bribery Allegatio...
Two Pranksters Troll 'Just Stop Oil' Traffic Jammers in the Most Hilarious Way...
DeSantis Involved in a Car Accident in Tennessee
Foreign Policy Woes Remain Glaring Weakness In Biden Re-Election Bid
CNN Gets a Reality Check on San Francisco's Shoplifting Problem
Obamas' Personal Chef Drowns Paddle Boarding Near Former President’s Martha’s Vineyard Hom...
Why This Visit to China by a Private US Citizen Had to Be...
Dear Hollywood: Learn to Code
Hmm: White House Tweaks Talking Points on Previous Biden Scandal Denials
Tipsheet

One Country Just Outlawed Irreversible Transgender Surgery

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 25, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

This week, Russia banned so-called “gender-affirming” surgeries and treatments meant for individuals who believe their “gender identity” does not align with their biological sex. 

According to a report from The New York Times, the law prohibits transgender surgeries, hormone treatments, and changes to official documents like passports. In addition, the law annuls marriage if a spouse decides to “change their gender” and does not allow couples with a transgender individual to adopt children. 

The law reportedly passed both the upper and lower houses of the Russian Parliament. The only exception to the law is for medical interventions to treat congenital anomalies.

“Once the bill becomes law, the repercussions will be harsh, as transgender individuals will be denied the right for medical care, which is constitutionally guaranteed,” Russia’s first “transgender” politician, Yulia Alyoshina, said in an interview with CNN.

In the United States, many states have enacted legislation to outlaw these kinds of procedures and treatments for children. Left-wing organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have come out against this kind of legislation.

Last week, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a Republican, introduced legislation that would outlaw these kinds of experimental, irreversible treatments and surgeries. 

Vance’s legislation, called the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act.” was introduced by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) in the House of Representatives. The law would charge any individual who knowingly provides hormone therapy treatments, puberty blockers, and irreversible sex reassignment surgery to a minor with a Class C Felony. This would result in a prison sentence of 10 to 25 years and a fine up to $250,000. In addition, higher education institutions would be prohibited from instruction on this type of “healthcare.”

Recommended

Descendent of Slaves Blows Through Kamala Harris' Brazen Lies Katie Pavlich

“Under no circumstances should doctors be allowed to perform these gruesome, irreversible operations on underage children. With this legislation, we have an opportunity to save countless young Americans from a lifetime of suffering and regret. I want to thank Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for leading on this issue, and I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to protect children from these life-altering procedures,” Vance told The Daily Caller, which first reported on the legislation.

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Descendent of Slaves Blows Through Kamala Harris' Brazen Lies Katie Pavlich
Two Pranksters Troll 'Just Stop Oil' Traffic Jammers in the Most Hilarious Way Possible Julio Rosas
Hmm: White House Tweaks Talking Points on Previous Biden Scandal Denials Guy Benson
Someone Is Going to Get Killed Derek Hunter
Longtime Biden Aide and Friend of Hunter Worked With US Attorney on Hunter's Case Spencer Brown
CNN Gets a Reality Check on San Francisco's Shoplifting Problem Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Descendent of Slaves Blows Through Kamala Harris' Brazen Lies Katie Pavlich