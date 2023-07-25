One Country Just Outlawed Irreversible Transgender Surgery

This week, Russia banned so-called “gender-affirming” surgeries and treatments meant for individuals who believe their “gender identity” does not align with their biological sex.

According to a report from The New York Times, the law prohibits transgender surgeries, hormone treatments, and changes to official documents like passports. In addition, the law annuls marriage if a spouse decides to “change their gender” and does not allow couples with a transgender individual to adopt children.

The law reportedly passed both the upper and lower houses of the Russian Parliament. The only exception to the law is for medical interventions to treat congenital anomalies.

“Once the bill becomes law, the repercussions will be harsh, as transgender individuals will be denied the right for medical care, which is constitutionally guaranteed,” Russia’s first “transgender” politician, Yulia Alyoshina, said in an interview with CNN.

In the United States, many states have enacted legislation to outlaw these kinds of procedures and treatments for children. Left-wing organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have come out against this kind of legislation.

Last week, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a Republican, introduced legislation that would outlaw these kinds of experimental, irreversible treatments and surgeries.

Vance’s legislation, called the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act.” was introduced by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) in the House of Representatives. The law would charge any individual who knowingly provides hormone therapy treatments, puberty blockers, and irreversible sex reassignment surgery to a minor with a Class C Felony. This would result in a prison sentence of 10 to 25 years and a fine up to $250,000. In addition, higher education institutions would be prohibited from instruction on this type of “healthcare.”

“Under no circumstances should doctors be allowed to perform these gruesome, irreversible operations on underage children.” - @JDVance1https://t.co/E3XpPF4FNq — Senator Vance Press Office (@SenVancePress) July 18, 2023

“Under no circumstances should doctors be allowed to perform these gruesome, irreversible operations on underage children. With this legislation, we have an opportunity to save countless young Americans from a lifetime of suffering and regret. I want to thank Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for leading on this issue, and I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to protect children from these life-altering procedures,” Vance told The Daily Caller, which first reported on the legislation.