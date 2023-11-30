Even FBI Employees Are Getting Carjacked in Washington D.C.
BREAKING: Senate Dems Shred the Rules to Launch Historic Attack on the Supreme...
Democrats Once Again Prove They're the Firearm Industry's Greatest Sales Team
Jerusalem Terror Attack Was a Tragic and Predictable Consequence of the Gaza Ceasefire
Michigan State University Students Found Something Very Illegal About a Professor's Past L...
Massie Calls Out Witness During Hearing: 'Your Testimony Is False'
Here's What Biden Just Asked of 800K Student Loan Borrowers Whose Debt He...
Even Polls Where Trump Is Trailing Show Bad News for Biden
Invasion of 'Woke Ideologies:' Morgan Ortagus, Marsha Blackburn Address Antisemitism on Co...
Excerpt: 'The Virtue of Color-Blindness'
‘He Thinks Women Are Going to Fall for This?’: Hillary Clinton Jabs Trump...
The West Does Not Believe in Itself Anymore
George Santos May Be Forced Out of Congress Soon, but He's Looking to...
Education Department to Investigate Ivy League School Over Reports of Antisemitism
Tipsheet

Here’s Why Students at One Florida School Staged a Walkout

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 30, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/John Hanna

On Tuesday, Students at a Florida high school staged a walkout in support of their school principal and other staff members who were reassigned amid an investigation into a “transgender” athlete at the school. 

Advertisement

The walkout occurred at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Florida. According to several outlets, school Principal John Cecil, the assistant principal, and the athletic director were reassigned over “allegations of improper student participation in sports.”

Reportedly students were torn on the issue. 

"The school is not any good without a principal. We need someone here who is able to lead us. Even though it's a state law, I know according to state law you can't do it, but I think his punishment was too harsh," one student told CBS News.

"So, what I think about the protest is, I just don't think that, I don't think that a trans kid should be part of the girls' team," another student said.

This week, Townhall reported that the staff members were reassigned to “non-school sites.” 

Recommended

BREAKING: Senate Dems Shred the Rules to Launch Historic Attack on the Supreme Court Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Officials from the Broward County Public Schools told NBC Miami that they could not comment on the matter. 

"Although we cannot comment further, we will continue to follow state law and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation," a statement from the school district said. "We are committed to providing all our students with a safe and inclusive learning environment."

According to Florida law, transgender athletes must compete on teams that align with their biological sex instead of their gender identity. This was enacted as reports broke in recent years that transgender athletes like Will “Lia” Thomas robbed awards and opportunities from women.


Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Senate Dems Shred the Rules to Launch Historic Attack on the Supreme Court Katie Pavlich
Massie Calls Out Witness During Hearing: 'Your Testimony Is False' Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Biden Just Asked of 800K Student Loan Borrowers Whose Debt He Cleared Earlier This Year Leah Barkoukis
Chuck Schumer Admits Who's to Blame for the Rise of Antisemitism in the U.S. Rebecca Downs
Shock and Awe Becomes Shrug and Yawn Kurt Schlichter
There's One Thing Everybody Missed From Elon Musk's 'Go F**k Yourself' Moment Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Senate Dems Shred the Rules to Launch Historic Attack on the Supreme Court Katie Pavlich
Advertisement