Here’s Why Students at One Florida School Staged a Walkout

On Tuesday, Students at a Florida high school staged a walkout in support of their school principal and other staff members who were reassigned amid an investigation into a “transgender” athlete at the school.

The walkout occurred at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Florida. According to several outlets, school Principal John Cecil, the assistant principal, and the athletic director were reassigned over “allegations of improper student participation in sports.”

Reportedly students were torn on the issue.

"The school is not any good without a principal. We need someone here who is able to lead us. Even though it's a state law, I know according to state law you can't do it, but I think his punishment was too harsh," one student told CBS News.

"So, what I think about the protest is, I just don't think that, I don't think that a trans kid should be part of the girls' team," another student said.

This week, Townhall reported that the staff members were reassigned to “non-school sites.”

Officials from the Broward County Public Schools told NBC Miami that they could not comment on the matter.

"Although we cannot comment further, we will continue to follow state law and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation," a statement from the school district said. "We are committed to providing all our students with a safe and inclusive learning environment."

According to Florida law, transgender athletes must compete on teams that align with their biological sex instead of their gender identity. This was enacted as reports broke in recent years that transgender athletes like Will “Lia” Thomas robbed awards and opportunities from women.

