Tipsheet

‘He Thinks Women Are Going to Fall for This?’: Hillary Clinton Jabs Trump on Abortion

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 30, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Mike Mulholland

On Wednesday, former first lady and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized former President Donald Trump for trying to “rebrand” as a “moderate” on the issue of abortion.

Clinton’s reaction came after Rolling Stone reported that the former president “who essentially ended the federal right to abortion thinks that he can now run for president in 2024 as a ‘moderate’ on the issue.” 

“He thinks women are going to fall for this?” Clinton said on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

On Tuesday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is also running for the White House, said that he will not sign a law putting a “heartbeat” abortion law in place if he were to become president, which Townhall covered.

“I would not sign a six-week national abortion ban,” Christie said in the interview with “CNN This Morning.” 

“The reason I wouldn’t is because we fought for 50 years and we had this conversation a little bit before,” he continued, adding that Americans “fought 50 years to put this [abortion] in the hands of the people, to say the federal government, in that case, the Supreme Court, had taken it out of the hands of the people and given them no choice.” 

Christie added that “there is no consensus around a six-week abortion ban, nationally.” 

Townhall previously reported how another 2024 Republican presidential candidate, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, called for “consensus” on the issue of abortion. During the first GOP 2024 presidential debate, Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence butted heads on the issue. 

When asked about her stance on abortion, Haley argued that she is “unapologetically pro-life” but that Republicans need to be “realistic” and “honest with the American people.” 

“It will take 60 Senate votes, it will take a majority of the House,” she said, noting that there has not been that many pro-life elected officials in years. She then called for “consensus” on the issue, specifically, banning third-trimester abortions.

In his rebuttal, Pence claimed that “consensus is not leadership” and that “[abortion] is not a states-only issue, it's a moral issue.”

