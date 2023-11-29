DeSantis Announces Plan to Create Term Limits for U.S. Congress

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president in 2024, promised that he would work with states to implement term limits for members of Congress if he becomes president.

Advertisement

“One of the things we need in this country is term limits for members of Congress,” DeSantis said in a video released Tuesday. “We have people like [Rep. Nancy] Pelosi who have been there [Congress] for decade after decade. They’re more interested in advancing themselves than they are delivering results for you.”

“As president, I’ll lead the efforts to bring about term limits through the states,” he continued. “Florida has certified it, many other states have certified it, we have the ability to do this…everyone believes we need term limits for members of Congress.”

We need term limits for members of Congress.



As President, I have a plan for how to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/FgkZ9Sk2P2 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 28, 2023

“If we do that, it changes the incentives in Washington. They’re not going to be there for 40 years. They have a limited amount of time. Three terms in the house, two terms in the Senate, to actually get things done and leave a legacy. We have it in Florida. It’s worked very well,” the governor said.

According to a report from The Washington Post, term limits also have “broad bipartisan support among Americans.” A survey this year from the University of Maryland found that 83 percent of registered voters supported a constitutional amendment limiting the number of years a member of Congress can serve. This included 86 percent of Republicans and 80 percent of Democrats.

In 2016, when former President Donald Trump ran for president, he stated that he would push for a constitutional amendment creating term limits for members of Congress. Trump is running for president again in 2024.