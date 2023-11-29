Palestinian Mob Surrounds, Jeers at Hostages on Day Six of Release
Americans Pay Staggering Amount in Taxes to Care for Illegal Immigrants
Biden's Electric Car Agenda Takes Another Hit
There's a Muslim Revolt Brewing Against Joe Biden
Are You Serious? That's What Caused University of Arizona's $240 Million Shortfall
White House in Disarray As TikTok Turns Against Biden
'I'm Fed Up': Newsom Announces Plan to Clean Up Homeless Encampments Along State...
Biden Administration Weighs Re-Designating This Group As a Foreign Terrorist Organization
Make America More Like...Honduras?
CNN Got an Exclusive Look at Liz Cheney's Book...and It's Exactly What You'd...
BLM Leader Reveals His Endorsement for the White House in 2024
Here's the Latest Group to Celebrate Dylan Mulvaney
It's Not Just Young People Who Biden Has a Polling Problem With
House Reaffirms Israel's Right to Exist With Near Unanimous Support
Tipsheet

DeSantis Announces Plan to Create Term Limits for U.S. Congress

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 29, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president in 2024, promised that he would work with states to implement term limits for members of Congress if he becomes president. 

Advertisement

“One of the things we need in this country is term limits for members of Congress,” DeSantis said in a video released Tuesday. “We have people like [Rep. Nancy] Pelosi who have been there [Congress] for decade after decade. They’re more interested in advancing themselves than they are delivering results for you.” 

“As president, I’ll lead the efforts to bring about term limits through the states,” he continued. “Florida has certified it, many other states have certified it, we have the ability to do this…everyone believes we need term limits for members of Congress.” 

“If we do that, it changes the incentives in Washington. They’re not going to be there for 40 years. They have a limited amount of time. Three terms in the house, two terms in the Senate, to actually get things done and leave a legacy. We have it in Florida. It’s worked very well,” the governor said.

Recommended

White House Attempts Clean Up After Bizarre Biden Tweet Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

According to a report from The Washington Post, term limits also have “broad bipartisan support among Americans.” A survey this year from the University of Maryland found that 83 percent of registered voters supported a constitutional amendment limiting the number of years a member of Congress can serve. This included 86 percent of Republicans and 80 percent of Democrats.

In 2016, when former President Donald Trump ran for president, he stated that he would push for a constitutional amendment creating term limits for members of Congress. Trump is running for president again in 2024. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Attempts Clean Up After Bizarre Biden Tweet Katie Pavlich
Are You Serious? That's What Caused University of Arizona's $240 Million Shortfall Matt Vespa
DHS Secretary Gives Away the Game Plan Dems Have Been Working on for 30 Years Townhall Video
White House in Disarray As TikTok Turns Against Biden Spencer Brown
Here’s What Happened When the Oakland City Council Tried Passing a Resolution Calling for a Ceasefire Townhall Video
It's Not Shocking Why Progressives Are Turning on John Fetterman Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
White House Attempts Clean Up After Bizarre Biden Tweet Katie Pavlich
Advertisement