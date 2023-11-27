Here’s What Happened When Parents Tried to Stop Their Teen From Undergoing ‘Gender-Affirming’ Surgery

The parents of a teenager who identifies as “non-binary” failed to prevent their child from have irreversible transgender surgery, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Reportedly, the parents asked the High Court in London, England for an injunction preventing their 17-year-old daughter from having a mastectomy. The court refused to grant the injunction, stating that the child was turning 18 soon and would be able to consent to the experimental, irreversible so-called “gender-affirming” treatment (via The Telegraph):

The court heard that the 17-year-old first began to identify as lesbian and non-binary at just eleven but had not wanted to tell the parents, who the child claimed believed LGBTQ+ individuals were evil and satanic. The parents denied this. The teenager, who uses the pronouns they and them, told the court: “I was being emotionally abused by my parents constantly because they would almost make comments to me about how identifying as transgender means I am mentally ill and they would constantly make homophobic/transphobic comments towards me and say things such as the reason LGBTQ+ is normal in the UK is because they are trying to reduce the population.” The 17-year-old, identified in court documents only as EE, ran away from home in November 2022 to live in care after a series of incidents with her mother and father.

EE’s parents claimed that their daughter suffered from “catatonic states, a psychotic episode, and was bipolar.” A doctor in the family’s native country reportedly purported to diagnose the teenager with schizotypal personality disorder.

EE’s lawyer’s claimed that her parents’ attempts to seek help for their daughter were “oppressive” and wanted to affirm their “fixed belief” that their daughter suffers from mental illness because she believes she is “non-binary.”

In his ruling, the judge reportedly wrote that EE’s parents made “homophobic” remarks towards her and believed that her use of a chest binder was a form of self-harm. In addition, the judge wrote that EE being compelled to undergo therapy last year was a form of “conversion therapy,” which is illegal.

In the United States, many LGBTQ+ supporters have been pushing to allow harmful experimental, irreversible transgender care for children. Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, a Republican, introduced legislation that would outlaw these kinds of experimental, irreversible treatments and surgeries for minors, which Townhal covered.

“Under no circumstances should doctors be allowed to perform these gruesome, irreversible operations on underage children. With this legislation, we have an opportunity to save countless young Americans from a lifetime of suffering and regret. I want to thank Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for leading on this issue, and I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to protect children from these life-altering procedures,” Vance told The Daily Caller, which first reported on the legislation.