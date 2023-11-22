Biden Admin: Maybe These Houthis Are Actually Terrorists After all
Tipsheet

All-Girls College to Admit 'Trans Women'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 22, 2023

St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, approved a policy to begin admitting males who identify as women, according to The Observer, a student-run newspaper by Notre Dame, St. Mary’s and Holy Cross.

In an email to faculty on Tuesday afternoon, President Katie Conboy reportedly stated: “Saint Mary’s will consider undergraduate applicants whose sex assigned at birth is female or who consistently live and identify as women.”

“We are by no means the first Catholic women’s college to adopt a policy with this scope,” Conboy added in the email. “In drafting the language for this update, I have relied on the guidance of the Executive Team and others to ensure that our message is not only in line with best practices for today’s college students, but that it also encompasses our commitment to operate as a Catholic women’s college.”

The Observer noted that earlier this year, Conboy created a President’s Task Force for Gender Identity Expression. In her email, Conboy claimed that the school’s Board “fully supports” the new policy.

“This confidence from our Board underscores their commitment that as an employer, Saint Mary’s must stand firm in its position as an inclusive community leader, and that as educators, we should continue to create an environment where all women belong and thrive,” she reportedly wrote.

Independent Women’s Voice spokeswoman Riley Gaines reacted to the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. As Townhall previously reported, Gaines was forced to compete against male swimmer Will “Lia” Thomas last year. The two tied at the NCAA swimming championships, and Thomas was permitted to take the trophy home. Gaines left the event empty-handed.

“All women’s Catholic university will now admit men who merely say they are a woman,” she wrote. “If I was an alum, I wouldn't give this school another dime.”

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how students at Wellesley College, a women’s liberal arts school in Massachusetts, voted to allow prospective students who identify transgender and non-binary to apply.

Additionally, an all-girls prep school in Nashville, Tennessee announced it would allow biological males who identify as women to apply to the school. After intense backlash from donors and the school community, the school reversed its decision.

