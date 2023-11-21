University Professor Resigns After Sharing Pro-Hamas Social Media Post

A professor at Wake Forest University has resigned after she shared a pro-Hamas social media post claiming that she’d be “tempted to shoot up” dance parties, like the terrorists did to attendees at the Supernova Music Festival on Oct. 7.

Professor Laura Mullen received backlash for the post, according to multiple reports. Parents and students called for the professor to be fired before she eventually resigned (via the New York Post):

“So it’s kind of a Duh, but if you turn me out of my house, plow my olive groves under and confine what’s left of my family to the small impoverished state you run as an open-air prison, I could be tempted to shoot up your dance party, yeah, even knowing you will scorch the Earth,” she wrote, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The post sparked widespread condemnation, including angry letters from parents demanding the firing of the professor who was also the Kenan chair of the humanities in the English and creative writing department. “Students and parents alike have expressed concern for their safety in reaction to her hateful words,” the North Carolina university’s Chabad chapter said. “As Jewish students, we are alarmed and appalled that she is willing to make a joke of the massacre at the Supernova Music Festival that killed over 250 Israeli civilians,” the student board said.

Professor said she’d be ‘tempted to shoot up’ dance parties, then whines about school not defending her https://t.co/IZqzfN58uC pic.twitter.com/ComshpoB2S — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2023

Reportedly, Mullen resigned over “personal reasons” and told the student newspaper, the Wake Report, that the university “kind of threw me to the wolves.”

She claimed that the university’s response to her pro-Hamas post was “like if you watch animal films and you isolate one gazelle, that’s the one that gets eaten.”

Mullen said this in response to a statement from the university claiming that her post “caused significant anxiety and fear for members of our community.”

Mullen then told the school paper: “When 9/11 happened, I was asking myself and others, ‘What did we do to make people want to come and do that to us?’ That is how my mind works.”

“I don’t believe in clear lines between victims and perpetrators, that terrorism comes out of a vacuum,” she reportedly added. “That doesn’t mean I condone terrorism.”

“I care deeply about what happens to innocent people everywhere. My tweet reflected my understanding of history and the results of oppression,” she concluded, and reportedly added that the mother of a Muslim student offered her “any support you need.”

Late last month, Townhall reported how Shani Louk, a 23-year-old woman who was killed by Hamas terrorists at the music festival in Israel, was beheaded.

“I am truly sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog told the German newspaper Bild.

Herzog added that Louk’s skull was found and that the DNA match her family’s. The piece of the skull that was found is one that a human body cannot live without.

“Her skull was found,” he said. “This means that these barbaric, sadistic animals simply chopped off her head as they attacked, tortured and killed Israelis.”

Louk gained international attention due to a video of her lifeless body being paraded around by Hamas circulated the internet. Recent reports have stated that one of the terrorists seen in these videos has been killed.