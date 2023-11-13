DC Crime Is So Bad That Even the Secret Service Is Getting Carjacked
Here’s Why Some Venezuelan Migrants Are Returning Home

Madeline Leesman
November 13, 2023 4:45 PM
Some “fed-up” Venezuelan migrants living in a Democratic-led “sanctuary” city are heading back home over issues like housing, according to a report from the New York Post

Reportedly, one migrant, Michael Castejon, 39, told the Chicago Tribune that he has spent five months sleeping in either a police precinct or a crowded city shelter. In addition, he was unable to secure a job permit when he came to the United States. His daughter has not been enrolled in school, as well. 

The day before his family left, Castejon told the Tribune that “the American Dream doesn’t exist anymore.”

“There’s nothing here for us…We just want to be home,” he reportedly added. “If we’re going to be sleeping in the streets here, we’d rather be sleeping in the streets over there.”

Castejon reportedly obtained plane tickets to Texas from Catholic Charities and “will somehow find a way to return to their native Venezuela,” NYP added

“How many more months of living in the streets will it take? No, no more. It’s better that I leave,” Castejon reportedly said.

“We didn’t know things would be this hard,” he added. “I thought the process was faster.”

Earlier this year, Townhall reported how homeless encampments were set up inside of the terminal buildings at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as the city’s homeless population increases. This came around the time as Texas was sending illegal immigrants on buses to cities like Chicago to share the burden of the border crisis.

Last month, the city began preparing for buses carrying up to 1,250 illegal immigrants daily. In an angry letter to President Joe Biden, Democratic Chicago Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that the humanitarian crisis is “overwhelming our ability to provide aid to the refugee population.” Over $300 million had already been spent by the state on the crisis, he added.

