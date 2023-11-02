LGBTQ+ Advocates Asks Supreme Court to Block Ban on Trans Care for Children

Three transgender minors, their parents, and a doctor in Tennessee asked the Supreme Court of the United States to block a state ban on experimental gender care for minors.

The Supreme Court will decide whether or not to hear the case, which would be the first case of its kind. The law on the books restricts puberty blockers, hormone therapy and irreversible sex reassignment surgery.

“I’m fighting this law because I know how important this care is for tens of thousands of transgender youth like me,” L.W., a 15-year-old plaintiff, said in a statement published by the American Civil Liberties Union.

“It scares me to think about losing the medication that I need and if this law continues, my family may have to leave Tennessee – the place I have lived and loved my entire life. And with so many new laws like Tennessee’s, it is hard to imagine where we can even go. I want the Justices to know transgender people are not going away and that we deserve the same rights as everyone else.”

BREAKING: We're asking the Supreme Court to hear our case and block Tennessee's ban on medical care for transgender youth. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 1, 2023

Last year, The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh revealed that Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) was providing “gender-affirming” services to children because it’s a “big money maker,” one of the clinic’s physicians said in a resurfaced video, which Townhall covered.

Vanderbilt opened its trans clinic in 2018. During a lecture the same year, Dr. Shayne Taylor explained how she convinced Nashville to get into the gender transition game. She emphasized that it's a "big money maker," especially because the surgeries require a lot of "follow ups" pic.twitter.com/zedM7HBCBe — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

After Walsh unveiled his team’s report about VUMC’s transgender clinic, Vanderbilt promptly deleted the clinic’s entire webpage about these types of services, which also include hormone therapy treatment and puberty blockers. And, VUMC published a statement claiming that Walsh’s reporting “misrepresented” facts about the clinic. However, Walsh's Twitter thread pulled straight from the clinic’s webpage and lectures from its physicians that were available on the internet.

VUMC suspended its so-called “gender-affirming” care shortly after, which Townhall reported.