Nonprofit Organization Releases 'Detransitioner Bill of Rights'

This week, a nonprofit medical organization released model legislation that would help people who previously “transitioned” genders to reverse the effects of their treatments and surgeries.

The Detransitioner Bill of Rights was created by nonprofit organization Do No Harm. The legislation would address the rise in “detransitioners” who come out against their decision to undergo experimental, so-called “gender-affirming” care, according to a report from The Daily Wire.

Reportedly, the legislation would help people seeking to detransition financial access to medical treatments that would reverse the effects of transgender care. And it would give them the ability to pursue legal action against the entities that pushed the treatments on them.

As part of our Protecting Minors from Gender Ideology initiative, Do No Harm is committed to supporting the rights of those who choose to detransition by advancing the Detransitioner Bill of Rights.



Don't miss our exclusive with @realDailyWire:https://t.co/76PfHpZvks — Do No Harm (@donoharm) October 26, 2023

“Medical professionals should publicly acknowledge the plight of detransitioners and research ways to help and support those who regret undergoing these procedures,” Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, the organization’s chairman, told The Daily Wire. Goldfarb added that the legislation is “a crucial step in protecting the rights and well-being of children who have been subjected to experimental sex change treatments.”

This week, Townhall reported how a woman who was given experimental so-called “gender-affirming” care when she was a minor is suing her doctors and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for knowingly lying about the impact of the treatments, according to a report from The Daily Wire.

The woman, Isabelle Ayala, 21, was 14 years old when she was committed to a hospital for suicidal thoughts. During her hospital stay, she met with Dr. Jason Rafferty, who said that Ayala “meets criteria to consider hormonal transition” after one brief meeting with her. Six months into taking testosterone, Ayala tried to commit suicide. The treatments continued until Ayala moved away and quit them “cold-turkey.”

“Isabelle is now twenty years old and longs for what could have been and to have her healthy, female body back,” the lawsuit says. “The changes the testosterone have had on her body are a constant reminder that she needed an unbiased medical expert willing to evaluate her mental health and provide her the care she needed, rather than a group of ideologues set on promoting their own agenda and furthering a broader conspiracy at her expense.”

Previously, Rafferty and his colleagues published the AAP’s mission statement supporting “care of transgender and gender-diverse children and adolescents.”

Last year, Chloe Cole, now 19, announced that she would sue the organizations and doctors who facilitated the irreversible “gender-affirming” surgeries and treatments she endured as a minor, including a double mastectomy at age 15.

“My teenage life has been the culmination of excruciating pain, regret, and, most importantly, injustice,” Cole said at the time. “It is impossible for me to recoup what I have lost, but I will ensure no child will be harmed at the hands of these liars and mutilators. I am suing these monsters.”