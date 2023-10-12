The American Death Toll at the Hands of Hamas Has Gone Up
Tipsheet

Magazine Editor Torched for Saying Cutting Off Power to Gaza Is ‘Most Inhuman Thing’ She’s ‘Ever Seen’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 12, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

The editor-in-chief of the women’s magazine Harper’s Bazaar reportedly said that Israel’s decision to cut power to Gaza is the “most inhuman thing” she has “ever seen” in her life, according to a report from the New York Post. 

The editor, Samira Nasr, reportedly wrote on Tuesday: “Cutting off water and electricity to 2.2 million civilians…This is the most inhuman thing I’ve seen in my life.”

The post instigated backlash from other staffers at Hearst, which runs Harper’s Bazaar (via the New York Post):

The post sparked immediate blowback from Hearst staffers and fashion industry insiders still fuming over Hamas terrorists killing more than 1,200 Israelis, many of them children.

“Really? That’s the most inhumane she’s seen?” said one Hearst employee. “So , murder, rape and beheading is not?”

“Yesterday, when the news of beheaded babies emerged, Samira posts this,” an outraged fashion exec told The Post.

Influencer Moti Ankari, who has contributed to lifestyle publications like Bloomberg Pursuits, Glamour and GQ magazine, also weighed in via Instagram.

“Was @samiranasr off Instagram this weekend? And missed how 260 Israelis were murdered? How children were beheaded? How families were murdered in cold blood and then put on Facebook live for their families to find out? How children were being kidnapped?”

Ankari also tagged the fashion magazine and Hearst, writing: “This is @harpersbazaarus editor in chief. How much do you dehumanize Israelis? Perhaps she should put on her next cover: ‘We support the killing and kidnapping of Israeli children’ on her dying magazine.”

This week, Israel cut off power, water supply, and food to Gaza after the Hamas terrorists began their attack on Saturday, killing thousands and wounding thousands more.

Tags: ISRAEL

