'Trans Women' Taking Hormones Are More Likely to Suffer ‘Severe’ Health Conditions

People who believe they are “transgender” and take so-called “gender-affirming” hormones are more likely to suffer from serious conditions, such as heart disease, compared to “cisgender” individuals,” according to a new study.

The study published in the European Journal of Endocrinology found that people who identify as “transgender” had a “significantly” higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, and a slew of other serious health conditions (via the New York Post):

The authors used health data from 2,671 trans people in their early to mid-20s living in Denmark. They then compared the rate of heart disease seen in the trans patients to a control group of 26,700 people. The increased risk of any type of heart disease was higher in both transgender men and women as compared with the control group, the study found. Transgender women taking estrogen had a 93% increased risk of heart problems versus control men, and a 73% higher risk when measured against control women. Transgender men taking testosterone had a 2.2 times increased risk of cardiovascular ailments compared with control men, and a 63% increased risk compared with control women. High blood pressure and abnormal blood fats were the most common cardiovascular problems observed in the trans study subjects.

The study also found that biological males who believe they are transgender women are up to 95 percent more likely to suffer from heart disease.

“For trans women, hormone treatments such as estrogen will increase fat mass and lower lean body mass, and increased estrogen is usually associated with increased risk of autoimmune disease and inflammation,” Dr. Dorte Glintborg, the lead study author from Denmark’s Odense University Hospital, reportedly wrote.

Townhall previously reported how many left-wing organizations and lawmakers have expressed support for allowing children to undergo this type of so-called “gender affirming care.” One organization in particular, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was exposed for providing irreversible, experimental transgender surgeries for children because it’s profitable.

Following these shocking revelations, GOP Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance announced legislation that would outlaw transgender surgeries for minors completely.

“Under no circumstances should doctors be allowed to perform these gruesome, irreversible operations on underage children. With this legislation, we have an opportunity to save countless young Americans from a lifetime of suffering and regret,” Vance said of the legislation.