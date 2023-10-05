Eric Adams: The White House Is ‘Wrong’ on Immigration

This week, New York Democratic Mayor Eric Adams said that the White House is “wrong on immigration” as an influx of illegal immigrants continues to come to his city.

Adams made the remarks in an interview with Semafor on Tuesday.

Adams said that the money supporting the illegal immigrants in the Big Apple is “coming out of the pockets of the New York City taxpayers.

“We receive a little over $100 million dollars from the federal government. The rest is coming from New York City taxpayers,” Adams said at an event, adding that he thinks President Biden has done a great job in “standing side-by-side” around crime and environmental issues.

“But on this issue, I believe the White House is wrong. We cannot allow cities to go through this and carry the weight of a national process,” Adams said.

“This migrant asylum issue can destroy this city,” he continued. “We cannot allow cities to go through this national process.”

This week, reports broke indicating that Adams would travel south of the border to discourage migrants from coming to the United States.

"We're going to tell them that coming to New York doesn't mean you're going to stay in a five-star hotel. It doesn't mean that the mere fact you come here you're automatically going to be allowed to work. We're going to tell them what the real conditions are, the large number, thousands of people, are living in congregant settings," Adams reportedly said.

In August, The New York Times reported that the migrant crisis would cost NYC $12 billion.