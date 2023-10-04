Mark Levin Unloads on Matt Gaetz Over McCarthy Ousting
A New Law Executing Child Rapists Has Gone Into Effect
Another Republican Has Entered the Race for House Speaker
Biden Gets Trounced in Court Again Over Social Media Censorship
Footage of Social Activist Who Tweeted at Dilbert Creator Being Stabbed Released
Republicans: Release the Full Security Footage of Bowman Pulling Fire Alarm
Philly's Pro-Criminal DA Reacts to City's Recent Mass Looting
NBC’s Ben Collins' Hit Piece on Elon Musk Is So Laughably Inept He...
It's Not About Fentanyl
Hmm...Russia Is Also Testing Their Emergency Alert System Today?
'Moderate' Democrat Running to Challenge Ted Cruz Voted Against Overturning Soft-on-Crime...
The Federal Government's Fiscal Irresponsibility
'The Democrats Won': House Republicans Issue Dire Warnings After McCarthy Ousted As Speake...
Why Things Might Be Looking Up for the GOP in Pennsylvania's Senate Race
Tipsheet

‘Trans’ High School Runner Sparks Backlash After Competing in Women’s Race

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 04, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File

A biological male high school runner who believes he is “transgender” sparked backlash after he competed and placed fifth in a women’s race on Saturday. 

The athlete, Soren Stark-Chessa, a student at Maine Coast Waldorf School in Freeport, Maine, was reportedly ranked 172nd in the district as a freshman when he competed against males. Now, Stark-Chessa is ranked fourth among females (via Daily Mail):

Advertisement

On Saturday, Stark-Chessa competed in the Maine XC Festival of Champions, in Belfast, and finished fifth.

As Stark-Chessa sprinted to the finish, in a time of 5:51:3, one person can he heard yelling: 'Way to cheat, bro!'

One young female runner told journalist Shawn McBreairty: 'It is not fair to a female who has trained hard.

'Males are biologically faster than females, with testosterone. They need to run under their biological gender.'

A mother, Katherine Collins from Winterport, Maine, whose children compete in track events, told McBreairty with Your News that she felt it was unfair.

'Men are simply larger, faster, and stronger than their female counterparts,' she said.

'To compare, the top ranked female high school runner in all of New England would only be ranked 47th among high school boys in Maine.'

Riley Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer who was forced to compete and share a locker room with Will “Lia” Thomas, reacted to the story on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Recommended

Why Republicans Are Evicting Top House Dems From Their Capitol Hideaway Offices Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya wrote that “girls need to REFUSE to compete in these scenarios” against “transgender women.” 

Townhall has reported time and time again how biological male athletes who identify as transgender women competed against females in sports and won. Thomas, specifically, shed light on this issue after he won races against females and took home a Division I Title, robbing it from deserving female athletes.

Earlier this year, Townhall published a roundup of all the biological males who were celebrated as “women” during Women’s History Month. This included athletes, beauty influencers, beauty pageant winners, and foreign leaders.

Tags: TRANSGENDER MINORS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Republicans Are Evicting Top House Dems From Their Capitol Hideaway Offices Matt Vespa
Three Big Reasons Why Kevin McCarthy Got Fired Townhall Staff
Republicans: Release the Full Security Footage of Bowman Pulling Fire Alarm Spencer Brown
Footage of Social Activist Who Tweeted at Dilbert Creator Being Stabbed Released Matt Vespa
Shut It Down! John Stossel
Biden Gets Trounced in Court Again Over Social Media Censorship Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Republicans Are Evicting Top House Dems From Their Capitol Hideaway Offices Matt Vespa
Advertisement