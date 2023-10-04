‘Trans’ High School Runner Sparks Backlash After Competing in Women’s Race

A biological male high school runner who believes he is “transgender” sparked backlash after he competed and placed fifth in a women’s race on Saturday.

The athlete, Soren Stark-Chessa, a student at Maine Coast Waldorf School in Freeport, Maine, was reportedly ranked 172nd in the district as a freshman when he competed against males. Now, Stark-Chessa is ranked fourth among females (via Daily Mail):

On Saturday, Stark-Chessa competed in the Maine XC Festival of Champions, in Belfast, and finished fifth. As Stark-Chessa sprinted to the finish, in a time of 5:51:3, one person can he heard yelling: 'Way to cheat, bro!' One young female runner told journalist Shawn McBreairty: 'It is not fair to a female who has trained hard. 'Males are biologically faster than females, with testosterone. They need to run under their biological gender.' A mother, Katherine Collins from Winterport, Maine, whose children compete in track events, told McBreairty with Your News that she felt it was unfair. 'Men are simply larger, faster, and stronger than their female counterparts,' she said. 'To compare, the top ranked female high school runner in all of New England would only be ranked 47th among high school boys in Maine.'

Cheater boy from Freeport, ME Soren Stark-Chessa displaces the 11th placed girl from a medal, as expected.



He finishes the girls race 5th.



Pathetic.



The #MainePrincipalsAssociation are woke morons. pic.twitter.com/DxbIFBgdzl — Shawn McBreairty 🇺🇸 (@ShawnMcBreairty) September 30, 2023

Riley Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer who was forced to compete and share a locker room with Will “Lia” Thomas, reacted to the story on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It's always the same story.



Anyone who thinks trans-identifying males competing in women's sports is fair, please show me ONE example of a female ranking higher against the men at a competitive level than she did in the women's category. pic.twitter.com/duqdJ6yIbX — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 3, 2023

Sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya wrote that “girls need to REFUSE to compete in these scenarios” against “transgender women.”

Townhall has reported time and time again how biological male athletes who identify as transgender women competed against females in sports and won. Thomas, specifically, shed light on this issue after he won races against females and took home a Division I Title, robbing it from deserving female athletes.

Earlier this year, Townhall published a roundup of all the biological males who were celebrated as “women” during Women’s History Month. This included athletes, beauty influencers, beauty pageant winners, and foreign leaders.