House Judiciary Hearing Highlights Surging Violent Crime in Chicago

On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing focused on violent crime in Chicago, Illinois. Three individuals who’ve seen Chicago’s crime crisis firsthand shared their shocking experiences with members of Congress.

Fox News commentator Gianno Galdwell spoke at the hearing. Last year, he lost his younger brother in a shooting in Chicago.

“I truly wish that it was not my place to be before you today. But, I believe I have no choice,” Caldwell said in the hearing. “I unfortunately understand the pain of thousands of victims whose families have been destroyed. On June 24 of last year, I received a call that my innocent teenage baby brother Christian had been murdered. Shot down in the street by a stranger…the police have repeatedly said that my brother was not the target, that he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. But in Chicago, being at the wrong place at the wrong time could be sleeping in your bed and a bullet comes through your window.”

“Soft on crime policies come with a mentality, where criminals just simply take over and they have no fear or regard for repercussions of breaking the law. We have to change that immediately…law and order is the only way we’re going to change the situation here in the city of Chicago,” he continued, adding that many Democratic politicians who said “Black Lives Matter” did not show up to the hearing.

Later in the hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) asked if “what we’ve seen from prosecutors who don’t charge cases appropriately” has made it more difficult to get witnesses of violent crime to come forward.

“Do the witnesses potentially fear that despite their participation in the criminal justice system, they might be subject to some retaliation?” he pressed.

“Definitely, 100 percent,” Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez, Jr. answered. “You know, especially with this cash bond, you’re going to be releasing offenders and the first thing their lawyer tells them is, ‘there’s no victim, no witness, there’s no crime.’ So all they’re going to do is retaliate and threaten and at worst, maybe kill some of these re-victims – they’re going to basically re-victimize these victims and witnesses so they don’t have to have a trial or court.”

Yanez is a victim of violent crime himself. On Aug. 7, 2021, Yanez and other police officers were fired upon by a repeat offender during a traffic stop. The criminal had acquired the weapon through a straw purchaser. He killed one police officer, Ella Grace French, 29, and shot Yanez five times, four of which were aimed at his head. Yanez lost his vision in one eye, some hearing in both ears, and is partially paralyzed on the left side of his body.

“What would you do to warn other communities about some of the early things that they would want to rebuff so that their streets aren’t turned over to the criminals like Chicago’s have been,” Gaetz asked.

“It’s very difficult because I would also fear for their safety,” Yanez said. “After the incident that happened to me, I had my family, and me, move out of the city…I just felt like I couldn't protect my family the way that I used to, if that answers your question.”

Retired Chicago Police Lt. John Garrido chimed in.

“At the very basis of it, is to pay attention to who they’re voting for,” Garrido, who served in the police force for over 30 years, said. “It’s the mayor, the prosecutors, our judges, our legislators, even our alderman…it’s become such a cesspool of ill intent. It makes no sense when people are repeatedly voting against their interests and putting people in place that are having such a negative impact on our communities and it just almost appears as though everybody’s somewhat blind to it.”

Caldwell pointed out, “if the leadership doesn’t start changing, if the folks in Chicago don’t start voting differently and demanding justice instead of becoming numb to what we see is a daily slaughter, then we can’t get anything done.”

Last week, Townhall reported how an Illinois law took effect that eliminated cash bail entirely in the state. Going forward, people charged with the state’s lowest level offenses will most likely never set foot in a jail cell, including at a police station, after their arrest. They will likely be released with a citation and a court date. Law enforcement will be allowed to take certain individuals into custody if they cannot be properly identified or if they believe the person is a danger to the community. Police will be required to explain why the person was held. Opponents of the legislation pointed out that violent criminals could slip through the cracks.

“On the first day of no-cash bail last week, individuals charged with violent crimes were released without any restrictions. Two people were charged with robbery and a guy was accused of punching a Chicago police officer in the face…another offender was sent home without any restrictions after being accused of attacking four police officers and sending two to the hospital,” Garrido explained.

“Despite Gov. Pritzker’s and the Democrats' assurances that the SAFE-T Act would not result in the release of violent offenders, initial reports tell us a different story. The first individual released under this new policy had been arrested for pepper spraying four police officers,” Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) said. “The release of such an individual who clearly poses a significant threat to the community without requiring bail, it clearly shows Gov. Pritzker lied to the people of Illinois.”