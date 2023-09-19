Residents in Left-Wing State Sound the Alarm Over Illegal Immigrants

Residents of the left-leaning Cape Cod, Massachusetts are reportedly “pushing back” after a group of illegal immigrants turned up in the area “on short notice.”

Advertisement

Reportedly, the town Select Board sent a letter to Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, urging the state to not send illegal immigrants to the Yarmouth Resort motel. The location has “become a nuisance to the town,” does not have an occupancy permit and the property is under a cease-and-desist order, the letter stated. Additionally, Town Administrator Robert Whritenour said that the state has not been communicating with town officials about the illegal immigrant crisis.

“It's a fluid process with them day-to-day. They often neglect or forget to contact the local municipal officials," Whritenour told NBC Boston. "It's been brutal, quite frankly, in terms of a lot of vitriol that has been directed towards local officials, towards state officials, towards federal officials. And honestly, I think a lot of people are fearful."

Whritenour told the outlet that at least six families from Haiti arrived this month with “very little warning” from the state. And, protestors have been gathering outside of the Town Hall and hotel where the illegal immigrants are staying.

“We fear we’re losing Cape Cod," one woman said at the meeting. "Cape Cod is a special and beautiful place. It’s not just a problem for our town. We need you guys to be working with the other towns to have a unified front on this.”

According to The New York Times, Massachusetts has a “right to shelter” law that guarantees families with children a place to stay if they meet certain criteria. As a result, the number of families living in emergency shelters and hotels statewide has doubled in the past year. And, it is estimated that more than half of currently sheltered families are illegal immigrants from other countries like Haiti.

Breitbart noted that in Cape Cod, some communities voted up to 92 percent for Biden in the 2020 election. The state is also housing migrants on two college campuses and on a Cape Cod military base.