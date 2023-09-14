Illegal Immigrant Charged With Fatal Stabbing Released Due to Paperwork Delays: Report

An illegal immigrant charged with stabbing a man to death in New York was previously released by police because of paperwork delays, according to a report from Fox News.

The man, Carlos Corrales-Ramirez, is a 20-year-old Honduran national. Corrales-Ramirez was reportedly arrested and arraigned this week in Rensselaer County, New York over the stabbing of a 28-year-old man named Jario J. Hernandez-Sanchez.

Before this, Corrales-Ramirez was arrested by Border Patrol in March and turned over to New York State Police as there was an active warrant for his arrest in Laurel, Maryland, for a non-fatal stabbing.

There, Corrales-Ramirez reportedly spent three months in the Clinton County Jail waiting for Maryland to approve his extradition. A judge ordered his release in June after Maryland had not approved his extradition. Maryland responded to the request a month after his release.

According to The National Desk, Maryland failed to obtain a governor’s warrant for the extradition in a three-month time frame before Corrales-Ramirez was released. The Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County, Maryland told TND that it signed and sent the required extradition application to the state’s court system for other signatures, but “the application wasn’t received by the Secretary of State in a timely manner.”

New York's Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin told CBS6 News that “the ball was dropped, the communications were lacking, there was no extradition.”

