BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment
Will Trump Testify at Trial? He Just Gave an Answer
Questions About Ukrainian Corruption Are Becoming Harder and Harder to Ignore
IRS Whistleblower Explains Why David Weiss's Special Counsel Appointment Is a Crock
Sen. Kennedy Was Asked About the Possibility of McConnell Retiring, Responded in Typical...
Schumer Slammed for Government Funding Scheme That's 'Designed to Fail'
Rand Paul Has Some Important Questions About the Coup Leader in Niger
More Questions Than Answers After Illegal Immigrant Suspected of Murdering NY Man
NJ Governor Has a Message for Those in NYC Hoping His State Will...
House Chairmen Demand Hunter's Attorneys Provide Details of Leaked Communications on Faile...
DOJ and The New York Times Were Colluding to Feed Lies to U.S....
‘Trans' Sorority Member at the Center of Lawsuit Speaks Out
Revealed: New Details on Brazen Chinese Spying Efforts
There's a Clear Contrast in How Biden and DeSantis Handled Disasters
Tipsheet

Maryland Elementary School to Require KN95 Masks for Students

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 06, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File

A Maryland elementary school near Washington, D.C. will require some students to wear masks after a few students tested positive for COVID-19, 

According to a letter from the school that surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rosemary Hills Elementary School in Montgomery County, Maryland, will make students in “identified classes or activities” wear KN95 masks. 

Outkick founder Clay Travis shared a copy of the letter on X, and claimed that third graders will be forced to wear masks. 

“They’re coming with masks for your kids again. Get ready. Read this insanity,” Travis wrote. 

“These mask zealots want to force you and your kids to wear them again. This is their goal. They must be ridiculed and defeated. We have to win this battle once and for all,” he added.

"Additional N95 masks have been distributed and students and staff in identified classes or activities will be required to mask while in school for the next 10 days, except while eating or drinking," Principal Rebecca Kennedy wrote. "Masks will become optional again following the 10-day period."

Additionally, the school will send students at-home rapid test kits.

GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the news by stating: “Not going to happen in Texas.” 

Recommended

BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment Katie Pavlich

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) described it as “crazy” and said that kids in her state will not be forced to wear masks. 

Betsey Devos, the former U.S. Secretary of Education, pointed out that left-wing school officials would rather students wear masks than learn. Townhall previously covered how children suffered immense learning loss due to lockdowns in the pandemic.


Tags: COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment Katie Pavlich
Will Trump Testify at Trial? He Just Gave an Answer Katie Pavlich
Sen. Kennedy Was Asked About the Possibility of McConnell Retiring, Responded in Typical Kennedy Fashion Spencer Brown
Schumer Slammed for Government Funding Scheme That's 'Designed to Fail' Spencer Brown
What Caused a Local Kansas Man to Go Nuclear at a Local Council Meeting Matt Vespa
Senator Kennedy Asks 'Tough Questions' to Woke Biden Nominees Townhall Staff

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment Katie Pavlich