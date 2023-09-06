Maryland Elementary School to Require KN95 Masks for Students

A Maryland elementary school near Washington, D.C. will require some students to wear masks after a few students tested positive for COVID-19,

According to a letter from the school that surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rosemary Hills Elementary School in Montgomery County, Maryland, will make students in “identified classes or activities” wear KN95 masks.

Outkick founder Clay Travis shared a copy of the letter on X, and claimed that third graders will be forced to wear masks.

“They’re coming with masks for your kids again. Get ready. Read this insanity,” Travis wrote.

“These mask zealots want to force you and your kids to wear them again. This is their goal. They must be ridiculed and defeated. We have to win this battle once and for all,” he added.

This is why all the people who keep saying, “Why do you care?” about people in masks are so wrong. These mask zealots want to force you and your kids to wear them again. This is their goal. They must be ridiculed and defeated. We have to win this battle once and for all. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 5, 2023

"Additional N95 masks have been distributed and students and staff in identified classes or activities will be required to mask while in school for the next 10 days, except while eating or drinking," Principal Rebecca Kennedy wrote. "Masks will become optional again following the 10-day period."

Additionally, the school will send students at-home rapid test kits.

GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the news by stating: “Not going to happen in Texas.”

Not going to happen in Texas. https://t.co/oX6lkuVISz — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 6, 2023

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) described it as “crazy” and said that kids in her state will not be forced to wear masks.

This is crazy.



Rest assured that as long as I’m Governor, Arkansas will not force our kids to wear masks in school. https://t.co/V0xvQEC8ir — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 5, 2023

Betsey Devos, the former U.S. Secretary of Education, pointed out that left-wing school officials would rather students wear masks than learn. Townhall previously covered how children suffered immense learning loss due to lockdowns in the pandemic.

They'd rather ensure your child wears a mask than ensure he or she can read. https://t.co/7RZNrQJ7Y7 — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) September 5, 2023



