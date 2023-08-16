Liberals Aren't Going to Like This Lawyer's Question About the Georgia Indictment Against...
Tipsheet

Two NYC Restaurants Housed in Hotel Sheltering Illegal Immigrants to Close

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 16, 2023 11:15 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

A prominent New York City restaurateur will close down two of his restaurants after the hotel they are housed in turned into a shelter for illegal immigrants. 

According to the New York Post, Danny Meyer, who founded Shake Shack, will shut down his two restaurants inside The Redbury Hotel in New York City. The hotel reportedly began housing illegal immigrants earlier this month. 

Reportedly, a spokesperson previously said that the hotel housing the migrants would not affect the restaurants’ operations. On Friday, a statement was released announcing the change. 

“We are disappointed to announce that Marta and Maialino (vicino) will be ceasing operations at the Redbury,” the statement read. “As tenants of the Redbury, our two restaurants, which occupy the lobby floor, have been eagerly anticipating the hotel’s full post-pandemic reopening. Now, as the Redbury partners with the City to house asylum seekers, it’s become clear that the timeline for that reopening has been extended indefinitely.”

“While we admire and respect the Redbury’s decision, the viability of our business relies significantly on hotel-related F&B operations, including event venues and the lobby bar, spaces that are now unavailable for our use,” it continued. “We remain fully supportive of the Redbury’s initiative and will continue advocating for policy change that expedites work permits for asylum seekers.”

NYC Republicans shared a video this month that showed a National Guard soldier checking families bused to the city from the southern border into the hotel. 

Last week, Julio covered how NYC Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, warned that the amount of illegal immigrants coming to the city could “decimate” the city’s budget. 

"Think about what happened in the last few months. We have created a funnel. All of the bordering states have now took the funnel right to  New York City. New York City is the economic engine of this entire state and country. If you decimate this city, you're gonna decimate the foundation of what's happening," Adams said in an interview on  "CBS This Morning."

"Look at Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and now you're hearing the governor of Massachusetts. And so when people say we gave them a $100 million towards a billion dollar bill," he added.

