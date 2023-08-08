After Shutting Out the Press, Biden Prepares for a Big Interview
Tipsheet

Former Teacher Faces Centuries Behind Bars for Sexually Assaulting Student

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 08, 2023 2:30 PM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

A 74-year-old former teacher has been convicted and will face centuries in prison after being charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old male student. 

According to the Wisconsin State-Journal, the teacher, Anne N. Nelson-Koch, was convicted of 25 counts stemming from her repeated sexual assaults on the student. Reportedly, the assaults occurred in the basement of a private school in Tomah, Wisconsin during the 2016-2017 school year. 

At the time of the assaults, Nelson-Kock was 67 and the student was 14. 

“The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man,” Assistant District Attorney Sarah M. Skiles, the prosecutor of the case, said in a statement. “He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth.”

The jury reportedly deliberated for five hours after a three-day trial.

Skiles added that Paul Sloan of the Tomah Police Department led the investigation. 

“We could not have achieved this outcome without the victim’s strength and Investigator Sloan’s dedication and thorough investigation,” Skiles said.

According to Inside Edition, Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe ordered Nelson-Koch released with GPS monitoring pending sentencing scheduled for Oct. 27. She was reportedly convicted of 12 counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, four counts of child enticement sexual conduct, eight counts of exposing intimate parts to a child, and one count of intimidating a victim.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said that she faces more than 600 years in prison.

This week, Fox News reported that another former teacher at a private school in Las Vegas was accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student for four years. Reportedly, Kaitlin Glover, 34, faces felony lewdness with a child and charges of being a school employee in a position of authority, while engaging in sex with a pupil over the age of 16.

