Tipsheet

Women’s Sports Advocates Attacked by ‘Unhinged’ Transgender Activists

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 08, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

On Monday, activists Riley Gaines, Paula Scanlan, and others were confronted by “unhinged” left-wing protesters who were opposing an act to protect the integrity of women’s sports. 

The Save Women’s Sports Act was signed into law by GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June. On Monday, Gaines, Scanlan, and more athletes attended a ceremonial signing of the law at the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame at Texas Woman’s University, according to Fox News.

Macy Petty, an NCAA volleyball player and leader for Young Women for America, shared that they were unable to leave the event because protesters were “spitting on people.”

The Independent Women’s Network’s Austin chapter leader Michelle Evans said in an interview with Fox News Digital that she was assaulted when she left the building. 

"It was — I guess the best word to describe them was they were rabid,” Evans explained. 

"When I turned around to go back inside of the building, that's when somebody threw water on me," Evans recalled.  "Somebody told me they know where I f***ing live. There was somebody that got in front of me to try to physically block me from going back inside and pushed her body up against mine. Somebody hit my arm, and then someone — a woman in a pink ski mask and sunglasses — spit into my open eye." 

The suspect was reportedly apprehended. Evans added that “the protesters were getting in the kids' faces and screaming and harassing them, frightening them. It was out of control."

Gaines told Fox News Digital that "even in the great state of [Texas], protestors have tried to find a way to smear the celebration of Governor Abbott signing SB 15 which protects female collegiate athletics.” S

She added that “bottles are being thrown, protestors are spitting in people's faces, profanity is being yelled at children.”

In a statement, Abbott said "I wish that they could have peacefully heard what Paula and Riley had to say.”

"Any reasonable person would agree. They should not have had to have gone through what they went through. Our goal is to make sure that what they went through is not going to be repeated again,” he added.


