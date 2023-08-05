Another Sport Just Banned Transgender Athletes in Women’s Competitions

This week, British Rowing banned biological male transgender athletes from competing in women’s races, but created other categories that would still allow them to compete.

The new policy will go into effect Sept. 11, according to NBC News:

British Rowing said only athletes who are “assigned female at birth” will be eligible to compete in its women’s competitions and represent Britain or England in international events. Apart from the women’s category, all athletes will be eligible to compete in an ‘open’ category, while a ‘mixed’ category can be offered by organizers if 50% of crew are eligible from the women’s category. [...] “British Rowing is committed to promoting an environment in which rowing is accessible and inclusive and to ensuring that we provide opportunities and enjoyment for everyone,” the organization said in a statement. “In order to achieve this in a fair manner, we need to establish conditions for competition that guarantee fair and meaningful competition by placing necessary and proportionate restrictions on eligibility.”

Late last month, World Aquatics, the governing body for swimming, announced that it will create an “open” category to include transgender athletes, which Townhall covered.

The organization’s president, Husain Al-Musallam, made the announcement at the World Aquatics Congress in Fukuoka, Japan. He noted in his remarks that the event would take place in the future, but did not offer specifics.

“This is a very complex topic,” Al-Musallam said, according to the Associated Press. “But I am delighted to tell you today that we are now making plans for the first trial of an open category, and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon.”

Townhall has covered how several polls in recent years have shown that the majority of Americans oppose allowing biological males who identify as "transgender" to compete in women's sports.

In June, a Gallup poll reaffirmed Americans' views on this issue and even showed that more Americans now than in 2021 believe that male-bodied athletes who believe they are women should not be permitted to compete in women's and girls' sports.