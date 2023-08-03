The Transcript of Devon Archer's Testimony Has Landed
So, That's What Joe Biden Gave to Devon Archer
Facebook Admits They Were Biden’s Personal Social Media Stasi
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Had the Dumbest Defense for Kids Looting Stores
Obama Reportedly Issued This Warning to Biden About 2024 During Private Meeting
Christie Confronted With the Truth About His Campaign. Here's How the Former NJ...
Head of Group Involved in NYC's 'Blueprint to End Gun Violence' Hit With...
This Endorsement of New NIAID Director Tells You Everything You Need to Know...
The Zero Carbon Flimflam
Dick Durbin Responds to Justice Alito's Rebuke of SCOTUS 'Ethics' Legislation: 'Not the...
IRS Whistleblower: Additional Potential Witnesses Against the Bidens Are Being Pressured I...
On Trump's Culpability, Scott Walker Calls to Mind Schumer's Own Responsibility in Encoura...
'X' Logo Construction Atop Twitter HQ Forced to Halt Over Petty Permit Issues
Bernie Moreno Earns Another Endorsement From U.S. Senator As He Looks to Unseat...
Tipsheet

Pro-Life Father Targeted By Biden's DOJ Announces Run for Congress

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 03, 2023 11:30 AM
YouTube

Mark Houck, the pro-life father who was acquitted in a lawsuit led by the Biden administration over his activism, announced that he will run for Congress in 2024. 

“I am running for Congress to further protect my family, those in the 1st district & the Republic. I will focus on restoring traditional values & principles that are central to the American identity, such as faith, family, & freedom of speech, religion, & the right to bear arms,” Houck stated on his 2024 campaign website.

Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District is currently represented by Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. 

In January, Townhall reported how Houck was found not guilty of federal charges alleging he violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act over an incident outside an abortion clinic in Philadelphia in October 2021. As Townhall noted, Houck, 48, was accused of shoving a Planned Parenthood abortion escort named Bruce Love in 2021. As a result, Houck was charged with two counts of violating the FACE Act over the alleged “attack of a patient escort.” Reportedly, Houck claimed that the pro-abortion volunteer was verbally harassing his 12-year-old son.

In September, Houck was arrested at his home in Pennsylvania in front of his wife and children. Houck’s wife, Ryan-Marie, told LifeSiteNews that a SWAT team of 25 to 30 agents in 15 vehicles surrounded their home with rifles at 7 a.m. A U.S. district court previously tossed out the case.

Recommended

There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa

“I have seen first-hand what an out of control government can do to its citizens,” Houck’s website stated. “I will fight to protect all people and their rights under God & our Constitution. My platform is based on common sense.”

According to the Department of Justice, Houck faced up to 11 years in prison and fines of up to $350,000 if found guilty of violating the FACE Act.

“Mark and his family are now free of the cloud that the Biden administration threw upon them. We took on Goliath - the full might of the United States government - and won,” Houck’s attorney, Peter Breen, said in a statement when he was acquitted. “The jury saw through and rejected the prosecution's discriminatory case, which was harassment from day one. This is a win for Mark and the entire pro-life movement. The Biden Department of Justice's intimidation against pro-life people and people of faith has been put in its place.” 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa
IRS Whistleblower: Additional Potential Witnesses Against the Bidens Are Being Pressured Into Silence Guy Benson
Of Course Young Patriots Are Rejecting Joining Our Failing Military Kurt Schlichter
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Had the Dumbest Defense for Kids Looting Stores Julio Rosas
Breaking: Trump Still an Idiot Ann Coulter
The Transcript of Devon Archer's Testimony Has Landed Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa