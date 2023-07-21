Newsom to Fine School District $1.5 Million for Rejecting Textbook Mentioning LGBT+ Activist

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced that his administration will fine a school district $1.5 million after its school board voted to reject state-endorsed curriculum that includes a biography of a gay rights leader.

According to NBC News, the Temecula Valley Unified School District voted to reject the curriculum that includes a bio of Harvey Milk, the first “openly gay” man elected to public office in California as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

In addition to the fine, the school district will also have to pay $1.6 million in shipping costs associated with mailing the textbooks to the district. Reportedly, Newsom said he would do this if the school board rejected the curriculum.

“After we deliver the textbooks into the hands of students and their parents, the state will deliver the bill — along with a $1.5 million fine — to the school board for its decision to willfully violate the law, subvert the will of parents, and force children to use an out-of-print textbook from 17 years ago,” Newsom said in a statement.

Joseph Komrosky, the president of the school board, reportedly said they would reject the shipments. In a statement to NBC, he wrote that he convened a special meeting for the school board on Friday to discuss curriculum for the upcoming school year.

"We do not appreciate Governor Newsom’s effort to usurp local control and all that will apparently result from these tactics is a waste of the taxpayers’ money," he said in the emailed statement.

In Newsom’s statement, he called Komrosky and two other members of the school board “political activists.”

“The three political activists on the school board have yet again proven they are more interested in breaking the law than doing their jobs of education students – so the state will do their job for them,” Newsom said.

Newsom’s office noted that the school district is out of compliance with three separate state laws and frameworks with its current curriculum.

Last month, Newsom said that Komrosky was “ignorant” for calling Milk a pedophile. RedState noted that Milk had a relationship with a teenage boy when he was in his 30s.

“An offensive statement from an ignorant person,” Newsom wrote on Twitter. “Congrats Mr. Komrosky you have our attention. Stay tuned.”

An offensive statement from an ignorant person.



This isn’t Texas or Florida. In the Golden State, our kids have the freedom to learn.



Congrats Mr. Komrosky you have our attention. Stay tuned. https://t.co/4HHLm3q57r — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 3, 2023



