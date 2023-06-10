Maryland Board Approves $1 Million in Funding for Abortion Pills

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved funding of $1 million to pay for the state’s “emergency” stockpile of medication abortion pills, according to a report from Fox News.

Reportedly, this amount will pay for 35,000 doses that will last several years. It includes 30,000 of mifepristone and 5,000 doses of misoprostol. To carry out a medication abortion, a pregnant woman would take the drug mifepristone to stop an unborn baby from growing. Later on, the woman would take misoprostol, which would expel the unborn baby from her body.

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore reportedly said he wanted to be clear "that reproductive freedom is non-negotiable: that my administration will continue to defend and protect women's reproductive freedom and access to essential health care here in the state of Maryland. Full stop."

In April, Townhall covered how Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a pro-abortion Democrat, announced that his state stocked up on a three-year supply of abortion pills ahead of a court ruling that could restrict the drug.

According to Fox News, Inslee ordered the Department of Corrections to purchase 30,000 doses of mifepristone, a drug a woman takes early in pregnancy to stop the baby from developing. The bulk purchase, which arrived last month, reportedly cost $1.28 million, which is $42.50 per pill.

“Health care should be decided by a patient and their doctor, not a judge in Texas,” Inslee wrote on Twitter, referring to the abortion pill case.

A ruling from Texas any day could jeopardize access to mifepristone nationwide, but this action ensures continued access for all patients in Washington. Thanks to legislators such as Sen. Karen Keiser and Rep. Jessica Bateman for supporting this effort. pic.twitter.com/mIWdb4bYGa — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 5, 2023

According to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, more than half of abortions in the United States are carried out through the medication abortion method. Earlier this year, a court battle in Texas resulted in a federal judge suspending its approval. And, Townhall covered how a poll showed that the majority of Americans disagree that mifepristone was vetted carefully enough to protect women’s health and safety.

“The majority of Americans understand that the abortion pill is dangerous and they see through the abortion lobby’s lies,” SBA President Majorie Dannenfelser said of the findings, adding that in the aftermath of Dobbs, the abortion lobby “has relied on abortion pills as a backstop as more than a dozen states have enacted strong protections for unborn babies and mothers.”