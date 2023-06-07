Planned Parenthood’s Latest Lawsuit Attacks Abortion Pill Reversal

On Tuesday, abortion behemoth Planned Parenthood sued to block a law in Kansas that would require abortion providers to tell patients that pill-based medication abortions can be reversed.

The lawsuit was filed in the District Court of Johnson County against state and local authorities on behalf of a slew of pro-abortion physicians, Reuters reported. In addition, it challenges other laws requiring abortionists to warn patients that the procedure is linked to breast cancer and to wait at least 30 minutes after meeting with a patient to perform the procedure.

Medication abortion is a two-part regimen. A pregnant woman would take the drug mifepristone to stop an unborn baby from growing. Later on, the woman would take misoprostol, which would expel the unborn baby from her body.

If a woman takes the first dose of the medication abortion regimen and changes her mind, there is a solution. Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) is a treatment that reverses the abortion pill process by using the pregnancy hormone progesterone to outcompete the effects of mifepristone, which Townhall has covered. According to pro-life organization Live Action, APR treatment has saved the lives of over 3,000 children. The pill is also promoted by the Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG).

Planned Parenthood doesn't care about a "women's right to choose."



When women change their minds and want to stop their abortions, Planned Parenthood refuses to help.



Pregnancy centers like Stanton Healthcare offers real options, providing abortion pill reversal treatments to… pic.twitter.com/3QmjOlCVE7 — Live Action (@LiveAction) May 26, 2023

Reuters noted that the law requires doctors to tell women that they can take APR in between the pills mifepristone and misoprostol to reverse the effects of the abortion. Reportedly, Planned Parenthood said in the lawsuit that requiring doctors to recommend “experimental and potentially dangerous treatments violates medical ethics and subjects plaintiffs to potential disciplinary action or liability."

According to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, more than half of abortions in the United States are carried out through the medication abortion method. Earlier this year, a court battle in Texas resulted in a federal judge suspending its approval. And, Townhall covered how a poll showed that the majority of Americans disagree that mifepristone was vetted carefully enough to protect women’s health and safety.

“The majority of Americans understand that the abortion pill is dangerous and they see through the abortion lobby’s lies,” SBA President Majorie Dannenfelser said of the findings, adding that in the aftermath of Dobbs, the abortion lobby “has relied on abortion pills as a backstop as more than a dozen states have enacted strong protections for unborn babies and mothers.”